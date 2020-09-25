Ranking Toughest Games on Maryland's New 2020 Schedule

The Big Ten will move forward with a nine-game schedule with the final week a cross-divisional matchup within the conference. As the Terps turn the page on head coach Mike Locksley's second year with the program, we rank the Terps' toughest games ahead of the 2020 season.

1. Ohio State

November 14 @ Maryland

The Buckeyes are once again expected to be the Big Ten’s best team in 2020 and the return of Wyatt Davis and Shaun Wade loom large. Ohio State still returns quarterback Justin Fields as he looks ahead to a Heisman-caliber season in the nine-game format, but even without Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, the defense will once again be arguably the toughest the Terps will see all season.

2. Penn State

November 7 @ Penn State

Maryland will take on Penn State before hosting the Buckeyes, but the defense is still expected to be strong in Happy Valley even without linebacker Micah Parsons. Quarterback Sean Clifford is the returning starter as Penn State introduces former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca as the new play-caller. Maryland last beat Penn State back in 2014 but have been outscored 163-6 in the last three contests as the last Terps’ touchdown came back in 2016. If Parsons does indeed return to Penn State, the Nittany Lions become that much more of a factor this year.

3. Minnesota

October 31 @ Maryland

The Gophers will look to carry their 2019 success into 2020 with new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford running the show as star wide receiver Rashod Bateman awaits the final verdict of his 2020 status. If eligible, the Gophers once again have the offensive firepower to find success while running back Mohamed Ibrahim ignites the run game. The Gophers will get a good gauge of just how good they can be in their Week One matchup against Michigan.

4. Indiana

November 28 @ Indiana

A team often overlooked in the loaded Big Ten East, the Hoosiers and head coach Tom Allen could have a breakout season as the high-powered offense has found success against the talented Big Ten defenses. Indiana has scored 30 points or more in every contest against Maryland since 2015 and even with the transfer of Peyton Ramsey, quarterback Michael Penix could have Indiana rolling this season.

5. Michigan

December 5 @ Michigan

It’s the beginning of the Joe Milton era in Ann Arbor as confidence is sky high among Wolverine fans. Cornerback Ambry Thomas and offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield opted back in for the Wolverines, but star wide receiver Nico Collins is still out for the upcoming season as Michigan hopes to find continued success. The hype and buzz has been persistent under head coach Jim Harbaugh, but lack of consistency from second-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis leaves me skeptical. Michigan should have a strong defense yet again in 2020 but more intrigued to see how Michigan pans out on the field before jumping on the Milton train. Maryland last won in Ann Arbor back in 2014 in Brady Hoke’s final season as head coach for Michigan.

6. Michigan State

November 21 @ Maryland

Jacub Panasiuk and Marcel Lewis opted back in for the Spartans to retain more talent in East Lansing as Michigan State has reason to be cautiously optimistic. An expected strong defense along with the return of running back Elijah Collins gives the offense hope, but the biggest question is how well can first-year head coach Mel Tucker and the staff implement their playbook and schemes in the coming weeks. I’ll give Michigan State the nod over Northwestern due to the Terps hosting the Spartans later in the season, potentially giving them a chance to find their groove during the season. Little doubt that Tucker can get the job done and recruit well for Michigan State, but it’s a tall task for a new staff to be fully prepared while working through inconsistent playing time. Maryland has dropped the last three matchups against Michigan State after losing by three in last year’s season-finale.

7. Northwestern

October 24 @ Northwestern

Big news on Friday as star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater announced he would not opt back into the 2020 season. That makes the October 24 season opener a bit easier for Maryland as the defensive line looks to take advantage as new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian hopes to get former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey ready to run the offense. Ramsey's dual-threat ability could prove to be a tough matchup for a Maryland defense that struggled to contain him in last year's home loss, but the depletion along the offensive line gives Maryland hope.

8. Rutgers

December 12

First-year head coach Greg Schiano did a good job of adding local talent through the transfer portal this offseason to round out the roster but the offense will hope Aron Cruickshank alongside electric athlete Bo Melton will be enough to generate more consistency. Depth concerns for Rutgers could loom large for a program still working on rounding out the roster as the Terps’ season-finale could give them a chance to end 2020 on a high note. Optimism returns to Piscataway with Schiano’s return but success could come to fruition in 2021.