Athletes and coaches across all college sports are stepping up after the recent killing of George Floyd, which has sparked a global discussion on racial inequality in the United States through a week of protests. Maryland head coaches Mark Turgeon and Mike Locksley released statements on Tuesday to address the current situation, while both added how the programs will turn their emotions into action.

“As I have discussed the horrific death of George Floyd the last few days privately with both my team and family, I have come to understand that as a leader of black young men it is imperative to extend the reach of my voice,” Turgeon wrote. “In the words of human rights activist Desmond tutu, ‘If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.’ Discussing the matter with my team and family is not enough. It can’t be enough. The recent senseless deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and countless others has sickened me to my core. I want to express my condolences to all affected. We are all in this together and we must work to rid our country of injustices and racism. It will take real work. It starts with never forgetting these moments. It also means committing ourselves to further education in racism and social injustice.”

“Over the coming days and weeks our team will read “Why We Can’t Wait” by Martin Luther King, Jr. and discuss each chapter to better understand systematic racism and what we can do to fix it. We will hold each other accountable in developing meaningful next steps. This is an unbelievably challenging time in our country in so many ways. We should support all communities that have been impacted by these tragedies, including those impacted by social injustices and also the men and women of law enforcement who do serve their communities with honor and respect. We must stand together and unite now more than ever.”

Mike Locksley and the football program reiterated Turgeon’s message as the team shifts their attention to voter registration moving forward.

“As a football family, we are hurting. Our hearts break over the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Freddie Gray and countless others. Many of our teammates are inconsolable as yet another Black life has been taken at the hands of law enforcement and injustice. We also recognize that our football family consists of police officers, those on campus that have always had our backs and been our biggest fans, as well as some of our parents that have dedicated their lives to protecting and serving this nation.”

We want to be difference makers so that being Black in America is something people are prideful of and not fearful of. We recognize that we need to use our platform as Division I athletes, especially because of our proximity to Washington DC, to discuss racial inequality, injustice and begin to promote equality. We want to be more than this statement. We demand of ourselves to be leaders in creating change. We want to spread love, unity, peace, respect and togetherness in our communities. Our plan includes us exercising our right to vote, which unfortunately doesn’t happen enough in our age demographic. But we want to do more. We will start a community service program where we take buses and vans into the underserved areas of our community to help educate and promote voter registration. On election days, we will provide assistance to voters that typically have trouble getting to the polls. We recognize that voting is one way to invoke real change in our country and that’s why this will be a top priority for our team.”

“We also want to continue to educate ourselves so that we can bring light to those that lack knowledge. Our goal is to never let the conversation about race in America die down and to find a way to peacefully make significant change. Our locker room is a melting pot of different races, upbringings and points of view. But we are united in this. We are built as one team. We will be part of creating change. We are Made for More.”