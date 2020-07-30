Handful of Maryland Commits Have Senior Seasons Rescheduled to Spring

The expected domino effect in high school sports as a result of COVID-19 has shaped future plans for thousands of athletes across the country. Locally, Prince George's County announced they've scrapped the fall season while the MIAA has delayed the start of fall sports. Meanwhile, Montgomery County announced plans to cancel both fall and winter sports earlier this month, joining a long list of counties across the country to adapt to the nationwide pandemic. While the decision to cancel rather than postpone both seasons drew widespread disappointment among high school players and coaches, a handful of Maryland commits received good news this week as more conferences made their decisions.

The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference announced plans this week to push high school football until next calendar year as they added they are “exploring various scheduling options with a start date of Jan. 1, 2021,” according to the Washington Post. “The safety of our student athletes will always be the first priority in any future decisions concerning rescheduling of fall sports,” WCAC commissioner Steve Colantuoni said in a statement. While the prospect of an organized 7-on-7 league for the fall is under discussion, that gives Antwaine Littleton, Colby McDonald and Taizse Johnson a chance to lead St. John’s back to the WCAC championship game where they’ll look to avenge last year’s championship loss to Good Counsel.

Meanwhile, the Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee voted on Monday to implement a condensed schedule for the spring as a result of postponing fall sports. According to the release, winter sports will begin December 14 through February 20, fall sports beginning on February 15 through May 1 while spring sports will run from April 12 through June 26. The encouraging news gives Stone Bridge (VA) wide receiver Tai Felton a chance to close out his high school career on a high note after missing over half of his junior year due to injury. The news serves as a bit of optimism as the state remains cautious to evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

“If certain parts of the state move back to Phase 2 or certain parts of the state move beyond Phase 3, I think we’ll have to come back to the Executive Committee and see what the implications are,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said. “The plan adopted today was for Phase 3. If that situation occurs, we will go back to the Executive Committee and see what the implications are for that.”

The four commits join Hutchinson (KS) linebacker Gereme Spraggins as those set to play in the spring after the NJCAA’s decision to move the junior college season to the spring.