With Extension Deadline Approaching, Yannick Ngakoue at a Standstill

As the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contract extension expires at 4 PM, there does not appear to be any resolution in sight for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The former Maryland defensive end has remained outspoken throughout the offseason that he is intent on playing elsewhere in 2020 as trade rumors have been rumored for months.

On Wednesday, Adam Schefter noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the ongoing saga with an extension heading into 2020 highly unlikely.

“Jaguars’ franchise DE Yannick Ngakoue has engaged in contract discussions with multiple teams, but the pandemic has made any long-term deal challenging. Teams have said Ngakoue has been flexible about playing on tag elsewhere or signing a long-term deal, and a new contract for him would not hold up a trade. The holdup so far has been Jacksonville’s unwillingness to agree to a trade for a player who has vowed to move on from the Jaguars.”

A third round pick in the 2016 Draft, the former Maryland linebacker played in 63 of 64 games during his four seasons with the Jaguars as he quickly emerged as one of the league’s best pass-rushers. His 37.5 career sacks solidified himself as a key piece on the Jaguars’ defense and in 2018, Ngakoue was recognized for his early success as he checked in at 88 in the NFL Top 100.

Ngakoue would forego $17.8 million if he were to elect to not sign his franchise tender, ultimately sitting out the 2020 season, but Schefter added that the Jaguars “have spoken with other teams about Yannick Ngakoue, but they would only do what’s in their best interests.” With the deadline just hours away, the odds of a resolution in favor of the elite defensive end are dwindling.