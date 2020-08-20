SI.com
Imminent Trade Rumors Shot Down as Ngakoue, Jaguars Remain in Standstill

AhmedGhafir

The longtime feud between Yannick Ngakoue and the Jacksonville Jaguars was seemingly close to an end on Wednesday, but Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network shot down an imminent trade.

"I'm not saying it couldn't happen, but as of now, no trade is imminent or close," Rapoport said. "And several of the teams that are reported to be involved, including the Jets, are not actually involved. There could be a market, I know the Jaguars have had certainly some interest in trading Yannick Ngakoue, it's something they would absolutely consider for the right price. You look at this guy, he's young, he's a pass rusher, premier position, he makes a lot of money, which makes it hard for a lot of teams to take on in a pandemic but the price is going to be high. You're looking at probably a second-round pick or better."

Jaguars general manager David Caldwell doubled down on Rapoport's comments later Thursday afternoon, adding "I don't know where it came from or who it came from, but if he's being traded, I wish somebody would let me know."

The wait continues for Ngakoue as he parted ways with his agent less than two weeks ago. The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue back in March though he opted to not his $17.8 million tender in hopes of a long-term contract. Following months of voicing his displeasure with the situation—even taking it to Twitter—Ngakoue will hope the fresh start with a new agency brings better success with the NFL season just weeks away.

Ngakoue has missed just one games through his four-year NFL career where he has posted at least eight sacks in each season. Ngakoue has registered 37.5 career sacks and 14 forced fumbles in Jacksonville after developing into an integral piece on defense in the Jaguars’ 2017 playoff run.

The blazing pass-rusher found success way before he reached the NFL, however. Ngakoue was one of three signees for the Terps out of Friendship Collegiate Academy back in the 2013 cycle, alongside current Steelers guard Derwin Gray and Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter. Ironically, it was then-offensive coordinator Mike Locksley who led the recruitment for all three touted prospects as the trio became essential pieces to the Terps’ starting rotation.

Ngakoue became an instant force in College Park and still holds the single-season sacks program record (13.5) and sits top ten in career sacks and tackles for loss. He capped his career selected to the First Team All-Big Ten team by both coaches and media as he helped lead the Terps to the Foster Farms Bowl in 2014. 

Comments

Football

