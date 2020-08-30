SI.com
AllTerrapins
Pass-Rusher Yannick Ngakoue Traded to Minnesota Vikings

AhmedGhafir

The longtime feud between Yannick Ngakoue and the Jacksonville Jaguars has officially come to an end.

Reports emerged on Sunday morning that Ngakoue has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a second and conditional fifth-round pick that could go as high as a third-round pick.

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on Ngakoue back in March, but he opted to not sign it in hopes of a long-term contract. Following months of voicing his displeasure with the situation—even taking it to Twitter—Ngakoue gets a fresh start with the Vikings as the proven defensive star fills a key need. Ngakoue will have to sign his franchise tender and restructure his one-year deal with the Vikings in order to create cap space.

Ngakoue has missed just one games through his four-year NFL career where he has posted at least eight sacks in each season. Ngakoue joins the Vikings with 37.5 career sacks and 14 forced fumbles in Jacksonville after developing into an integral piece in the Jaguars’ 2017 playoff run.

The blazing pass-rusher found success way before he reached the NFL, however. Ngakoue was one of three signees for the Terps out of Friendship Collegiate Academy back in the 2013 cycle, alongside current Steelers guard Derwin Gray and Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter. Ironically, it was then-offensive coordinator Mike Locksley who led the recruitment for all three touted prospects as the trio became essential pieces to the Terps’ starting rotation.

Ngakoue became an instant force in College Park and still holds the single-season sacks program record (13.5) and sits top ten in career sacks and tackles for loss. He capped his career selected to the First Team All-Big Ten team by both coaches and media as he helped lead the Terps to the Foster Farms Bowl in 2014. 

