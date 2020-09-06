SI.com
Analyzing Marcus Bradley's Decision to Enroll Early

News emerged this week that Quince Orchard defensive tackle Marcus Bradley will now enroll midyear for the Terps in a big boost for the 2021 class. The move was made possible due to the added academic course load that Bradley took upon himself this fall and after receiving clearance from both Maryland and his guidance counselors, the in-state defensive tackle will head to campus in January. It’s a move that prospects across the 2021 class have contemplated, while cornerback Tony Grimes and wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. both opted out of senior year completely to reclassify into the 2020 season.

Bradley became the first to make the switch as a handful of prospects contemplate the decision. Neither the WCAC nor MIAA permits early enrolling which leaves Dante Trader and the trio of St. John’s commits set for June enrollment, while a pair of tight ends in CJ Dippre and Weston Wolff are expected to enroll with the program mid-year alongside Bradley.

