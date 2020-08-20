SI.com
AllTerrapins
No. 3 Receiver Posts Blazing Reps in 40-Yard Dash, Updates Recruitment

AhmedGhafir

Work ethic has never been a question for Mount St. Joseph (MD) wide receiver Dont’e Thornton as he and teammate Ausar Crawley took in two-a-days this week. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver looked to improve on his 4.63 40 time from spring of 2019, so following their 5:30 AM workout, the duo hit the field on Tuesday to test their improvement ahead of skill work.

Thornton posted a 4.43, 4.43 and 4.47-second in the laser timed 40 yard dash. And with a frame to add even more strength to an athletic skillset, it’s clear why Thornton sits within the top five nationally in SI All-American’s wide receiver rankings.

