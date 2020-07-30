SI All-American: Ranking the Top 10 Wide Receivers in the Class of 2021

After compiling several months worth of data in addition to cycling back for a closer look at the 2019 football season, SI All-American has put pen to paper at each position group.

As we work towards the preseason SI99, ranking the top college football prospects regardless of position, establishing a top 10 ahead of the 2020 season for each position group plays paramount. For the pass catching group, the wide receiver position is next to break down.

The slot position stands alone at SI All-American but there is plenty of room for classic wide receivers with "X" traits. These WR1 types we are tracking feature the right blend of size, speed, ball skills and polish that will translate best towards the college game.

Here are the best of the best ahead of the 2020 football season.

1. Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom (Wash.) High School

6-foot-1, 190 pounds

Considering Washington, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the country regardless of position, Egbuka makes big plays at wide receiver and defensive backs on Friday nights. His flashes on offense, particularly down the field and at the catch point, can contend with any play-maker's top cuts. But there is alarming consistency from a production standpoint, too, coming off of back-to-back 1,400-yard, 20-touchdown campaigns. Egbuka is dominant with the football in the air with plus speed and elite hands. Polish is present as a route runner and while not the shiftiest player with the ball in his hands, he is plenty elusive with his instincts, efficiency and one-cut ability to break down defenders in space.

2. Beaux Collins, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Committed to Clemson

The future Clemson Tiger already looks the part of a WR1 in the Dabo Swinney/Tony Elliott offense and when you pop on the tape he plays like that classic Clemson wideout as well. Physically, he lines up with such a presence whether it's overwhelming a smaller defender at the catch point or running by bigger secondary players. He is polished in his route running with a good release package relative to his immense size, yet shows the instincts to adjust on the fly or to work for chunk yardage after the catch. With a long, powerful stride and the deceleration skill of a much smaller prospect, Collins can even be seen making plays as a blocker with some pop.

3. Dont'e Thornton, Baltimore (Md.) Mount Saint Joseph

6-foot-5, 185 pounds

Considering Oregon, Notre Dame, Arizona State and Florida State, among others

Hello, production. Thornton hauled in a whopping 26 touchdowns over the last two seasons and it wasn't just the product of great positioning for the big target. He executes to all three levels of the defense and flashes after the catch on a more consistent basis than his frame would suggest. Lower body power is evident in every facet of his game, from prowess off the line of scrimmage to 'my ball' style ball skills over the shoulder, back-shoulder and especially in traffic. There is room for more polish before the catch, particularly with vertical stems and detailed route construction, but the raw tools and elite production are too intriguing to ignore on this list. Thornton is also one of the top tangible leapers in Maryland, with top 10 in-state marks in both the high jump and long jump to his name in 2019.

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Committed to Ohio State

Given his name, a lot has been expected of the son of an NFL Hall of Famer but Harrison has backed up the hype at every chance. He's got great size, length and expected polish to his game that creates quite the mismatch at the prep level. With just enough speed and strong finishing ability away from his body also factored in, his floor is among the best in America at any position. Harrison can tempo, alter his stems and shows ability to sell coverage with subtle head fakes and bends during route phases. He can still add some mass and overall strength and explosion in his lower half, which may couple nicely with a lower center of gravity once he lines up as a Buckeye.

5. Jacorey Brooks, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Committed to Alabama

Another very productive bigger target, Brooks has been able to excel against elite competition for years. His polish isn't at the same level as others on this list but his strengths are overwhelming and dominant on Friday nights. The physicality with or without the football jumps off the tape and translates to advantages in tight quarters, with the ball in the air, as a run supporter and especially after the catch. Brooks' instincts and plus athleticism allow him to impact all three levels of the defense and he shows true ball skills and finishing ability thereafter. Alabama has crafted the wideout position as well as any program of late and the Miami native may be the best fit in the next bunch.

6. Jerand Bradley, DeSoto (Texas) High School

6-foot-5, 190 pounds

Committed to Texas Tech

Likely the most physically imposing pass catcher on this list, Bradley is a true vertical threat with a long, powerful stride and immense catch radius to his name. He runs better than one would expect and is an efficient player within his responsibility despite a relatively limited understanding of the route tree. Excelling in the boundary on vertical pushes as well as in the quick game, Bradley does have a release plan and he tracks the ball with the best of them in the class of 2021. Knowing his best football is still well ahead solidifies his standing in a deep class at the position but we don't anticipate him taking much time to make an impact in Lubbock.

7. Troy Franklin, Atherton (Calif.) Menlo

6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Committed to Oregon

A long and speedy deep threat, Franklin has grown and filled out some since his junior season and it has to have Oregon fans excited. He profiles as one of the most lethal vertical options in the country, commanding off-man and zone concepts against him. It enables for great quick game opportunities which pair nicely with his instincts and elusiveness in the open field. Otherwise, this lengthy Californian can take the top off of defenses with an incredible stride and seemingly effortless change of direction ability evident on deep routes and especially after the catch. Simply put, Franklin can go.

8. Brian Thomas, Walker (La.) High School

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Considering LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A & M

Another big target within the top 10, Thomas brings great basketball traits to the pass catching position. Few are better with the football in the air than he, whether approaching from the ball skills, coordination or a leaping standpoint. He's not just a 50/50 ball specialist with a great frame, though, with strong hands and some shiftiness after the catch that enables targets closer to the line of scrimmage. Plus functional strength and great balance round of his physical profile and primary means for production. Despite the raw route running foundation and a lack of true polish, Thomas' physical traits and spacial awareness can prove productive at the collegiate level.

9. Cody Jackson, Richmond (Texas) Foster

6-foot, 170 pounds

Committed to Oklahoma

Easy third-level ability when breaking down a wide receiver isn't a phrase often thrown around but it makes so much sense in dissecting Jackson's tape. Not only can the Oklahoma commitment challenge the depth of a secondary with speed and efficiency, but he can close the deal with incredible ball tracking ability and the consistency to finish away from his body at the tail end. He could present as a slot wideout as needed in college, but his prowess at intermediate and deep levels warrants isolation and maybe even the boundary on occasion. There is room to fill out physically, but solid polish, quickness and that vertical ability make Jackson an option to prove productive whenever he steps foot on a collegiate field.

10. Cristian Dixon, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Committed to Michigan

This top 10 list is littered with big, physical specimens who make jump balls and back-shoulder fades look routine, but Dixon is quite the opposite. He's elite because of his ability to execute as the latest example of why a strong floor is still incredibly important in the evaluation business. Playing with Bryce Young the last two years at Mater Dei in California, this rising senior produced against great competition and at every stop. Dixon is an advanced route runner with enough size and strong hands to make plays underneath as well as in traffic. A solid release package and above average speed/stride make for a reliable target who can move the chains at any level.

