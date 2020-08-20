SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Graham on Delayed Decision, Turgeon Coaching Style and Fit in College Park

AhmedGhafir

It took two days longer than expected, but head coach Mark Turgeon and Maryland reeled in their top target in the 2021 cycle on Wednesday when Nicolet (WI) small forward James Graham announced his commitment. The longtime Maryland lean admitted to All Terrapins he made his way to College Park last week to tape the tail-end of his commitment video before a late surge from Auburn put a fork in his decision.

"I'd say it was just the fact that some teams made late pushes," Graham told All Terrapins. "And in those late pushes, schools say things about schools that makes you consider things." In the end, it was the Terps that came out on top as they withstood the charge from head coach Bruce Pearl.

Thanks for reading AllTerrapins
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If a spring season happens as planned, I expect junior tight end…

AhmedGhafir

Good read from Ross Dellenger from the national desk on the financial…

https://www.si.com/.amp/college/2020/08/20/ncaa-extra-year-eligibility-difficulties-inflated-rosters?__twitter_impression=true

AhmedGhafir

Saints release former Maryland CB Tino Ellis

https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/news/saints-release-rookie-cb-tino-ellis

Kyle T. Mosley

Big Ten Bylaws Say 14 School Presidents Hold 'Ultimate Authority'

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/big-ten-bylaws-say-school-presidents-chancellors-hold-ultimate-authority

Matthew Stevens

Yow's experience aids Locksley's group promoting minority coach hiring

https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/yow-lends-experience-to-group-promoting-minority-football-coach-hiring-2M9nTvCFmEKYO0H5Hswzig

Brett Friedlander

New out of Penn State

AhmedGhafir

Expecting in-state running back Roman Hemby to announce his commitment…

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/football/roman-hemby-recruiting

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo

Iowa's parents want answers from Big Ten

https://www.si.com/college/iowa/football/iowa-parents-081420

John Bohnenkamp

MIAA announced fall sports have been postponed

https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/miaa-and-iaam-postpone-all-fall-athletic-competitions

AhmedGhafir

Cardiologists' Report to Big Ten had scary numbers

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/big-ten-cardiologists-report-covid-19-heart-damage

Tom Brew