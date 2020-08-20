Graham on Delayed Decision, Turgeon Coaching Style and Fit in College Park

It took two days longer than expected, but head coach Mark Turgeon and Maryland reeled in their top target in the 2021 cycle on Wednesday when Nicolet (WI) small forward James Graham announced his commitment. The longtime Maryland lean admitted to All Terrapins he made his way to College Park last week to tape the tail-end of his commitment video before a late surge from Auburn put a fork in his decision.

"I'd say it was just the fact that some teams made late pushes," Graham told All Terrapins. "And in those late pushes, schools say things about schools that makes you consider things." In the end, it was the Terps that came out on top as they withstood the charge from head coach Bruce Pearl.