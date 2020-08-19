SI.com
Top Target James Graham Commits to Maryland

Head coach Mark Turgeon gets his man.

Nicolet (WI) small forward James Graham announced his commitment to Maryland today over Auburn, Memphis and Wisconsin as ace recruiter Bino Ranson reels in the top overall target.

Graham originally intended to commit on Monday before announcing hours before that he had postponed his decision. Maryland held off a furious rally from head coach Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers as Turgeon and Ranson closed on the 6-foot-8, 205-pound versatile wing prospect. "It was Maryland from the jump for me and then Auburn kind of hopped in there lately to make me think deep about it," Graham told Zach Schumaker. "That’s why I had to push it back, to be 110% in and with Maryland I am."

Graham, who plays AAU for Wisconsin Playground, an Under Armour-sponsored team, was unheralded as a recruit entering the spring despite averaging 20 points per game as a junior at Nicolet High (Wisc.). He sent out film to college coaches across the country around the time the pandemic shutdown live recruiting opportunities, and the Terps were the first program to respond with an offer, jumpstarting his rise as one of the summer’s most sought-after recruits.

Graham also told Schumaker that although he isn't actively recruiting anyone to College Park, he knows where he could help out. "I think coach Turgeon wants to get another guard, so any guards out there want to come join what we’re doing, come on."

Graham becomes the third commitment for Maryland in the 2021 class, joining St. Frances (MD) power forward Julian Reese and Legacy Charter (SC) wing Ike Cornish. Graham is rated the 56 best prospect nationally and the ninth best small forward according to 247Sports.

