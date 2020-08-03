Football Recruiting News: New Offensive Linemen Emerge, Top Cut for Top Target

News from this weekend on Maryland football recruiting

-Maryland got good news on Sunday evening from a top target in the secondary. Lackawanna (PA) cornerback De’Jahn Warren released a top three of Georgia, Maryland and Penn State as cornerbacks coach Henry Baker continues to chip away. It’s a big step for the juco product who released a top seven less than a month ago. Penn State is the lone school to host Warren in an unofficial capacity back in January as the Nittany Lions continue to prioritize him. Warren has been outspoken about Maryland not needing an official visit to boost their chances in his recruitment and in a cycle where visits for the near future are largely in doubt, that close proximity could loom large in the coming months since juco season has been moved to spring. They’ll look to lock down the coveted Maryland native to help bolster the cornerback room.

-August 1 marked the first day schools could extend official scholarship offers across the 2021 class as several known targets posted their offers from the Terps, among others. Michigan inside linebacker commit Jaydon Hood is another who told All Terrapins that Maryland officially offered him, while the Terps also officially offered Louisville running back commit Trevion Cooley. Another name to know that received an official offer is Hazelwood Central (MO) offensive tackle Kyle Long, a 6-foot-6, 308-pound offensive tackle currently committed to Central Michigan. Offensive line coach John Reagan made the news official on Saturday as Long looks to connect with head coach Mike Locksley early this week. Maryland is positioned well for the long lineman following the offer and with offensive tackle a big priority for the Terps this cycle, Long could be the first piece to help bolster the unit.

-Long wasn’t the only offensive lineman that Maryland extended an offer to on Saturday after Franklin (TN) offensive guard Jason Amsler became the latest to join the board. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound offensive guard already holds offers from Indiana, Missouri and Vanderbilt but the Terps could be shifting their attention to more interior lineman as they trend down for Florida center Michael Myslinski.