Names to Know in 2022 Class: New Jersey

Maryland doesn’t hold a commitment from New Jersey in the 2021 cycle but reeled in a pair in the 2020 cycle in Nick DeGennaro and Tarheeb Still, and heading into 2022, the Terps have already offered double-digit as they’ve built an extensive target list.

Starting at quarterback, Maryland joined the mix for Devin Kargman out of Woodrow Wilson as the teammate of Maryland commit Amari Clark holds a double-digit offer sheet. Kargman, the younger brother of Western Michigan quarterback Nick Kargman, is one of a handful of early quarterback targets for Scottie Montgomery but the Terps also reconfirmed their extended offer to Timber Creek quarterback Donovan Leary, younger brother of NC State quarterback Devin Leary.