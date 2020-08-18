Hawaii Wide Receiver Ready to Trim List

James Campbell (HI) athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has spent summer taking in phone calls and Zoom meetings with coaches across the country but the 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete is evaluating his options before he trims his list.

“I’m taking my time. I kind of already know what I’m looking at so pretty soon I’ll be posting my top schools. Just looking it over now,” Mokiao-Atimalala told All Terrapins. “I’m starting with my coaches then I’ll talk with my family. There’s no set date or anything, so whenever we talk it through I’ll post it.”

The lack of visits has made it tough for the versatile athlete to see his schools in-depth but ample face time with coaching staffs has given him an idea for each school. “It’s been an impact for sure, making it kind of hard because I wanted to visit a lot of the schools since I haven’t really gone there. Virtual visits have kind of been helping it out, there’s no feeling like being on campus and experiencing it in-person so for now, it’s about what the school has to offer. What the business program looks like because that’s what I want to go into.”

The Terps are among the schools to shy away from Zoom in recent weeks as the message has already been delivered. “I kind of already did most of my Zoom calls with schools. If we do get on Zoom it’s because they just want to see me and my family face-to-face to see how I’m doing and stuff, but that’s about it.”

Wide receiver coach Joker Phillips keeps in touch with the cross-country target.“ The coaches just text me, stay in contact. They text me every week to see how I’m doing.” When the Terps did get on Zoom last, the SI All-American noted, “they told me more about Maryland and it was pretty cool. They have a beautiful campus.”

Mokiao-Atimalala knows what is most important to him when breaking down his school.

“For me, my relationship with the coaches is first. I just want to make sure me and the coach have a good relationship. Just looking into depth chart because a lot of my older cousins and friends, they tell me that’s important so looking into that and school-wise, looking into business economics because not a lot of schools offer that area in business. They have entrepreneurship and that’s a class I’d take anyways, but just looing into all of that. Location doesn’t really matter to me, wherever I go I’ll give it my all.”