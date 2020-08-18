SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Hawaii Wide Receiver Ready to Trim List

AhmedGhafir

James Campbell (HI) athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has spent summer taking in phone calls and Zoom meetings with coaches across the country but the 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete is evaluating his options before he trims his list.

“I’m taking my time. I kind of already know what I’m looking at so pretty soon I’ll be posting my top schools. Just looking it over now,” Mokiao-Atimalala told All Terrapins. “I’m starting with my coaches then I’ll talk with my family. There’s no set date or anything, so whenever we talk it through I’ll post it.”

The lack of visits has made it tough for the versatile athlete to see his schools in-depth but ample face time with coaching staffs has given him an idea for each school. “It’s been an impact for sure, making it kind of hard because I wanted to visit a lot of the schools since I haven’t really gone there. Virtual visits have kind of been helping it out, there’s no feeling like being on campus and experiencing it in-person so for now, it’s about what the school has to offer. What the business program looks like because that’s what I want to go into.”

The Terps are among the schools to shy away from Zoom in recent weeks as the message has already been delivered. “I kind of already did most of my Zoom calls with schools. If we do get on Zoom it’s because they just want to see me and my family face-to-face to see how I’m doing and stuff, but that’s about it.”

Wide receiver coach Joker Phillips keeps in touch with the cross-country target.“ The coaches just text me, stay in contact. They text me every week to see how I’m doing.” When the Terps did get on Zoom last, the SI All-American noted, “they told me more about Maryland and it was pretty cool. They have a beautiful campus.”

Mokiao-Atimalala knows what is most important to him when breaking down his school.

“For me, my relationship with the coaches is first. I just want to make sure me and the coach have a good relationship. Just looking into depth chart because a lot of my older cousins and friends, they tell me that’s important so looking into that and school-wise, looking into business economics because not a lot of schools offer that area in business. They have entrepreneurship and that’s a class I’d take anyways, but just looing into all of that. Location doesn’t really matter to me, wherever I go I’ll give it my all.”

Comments

Inside Black and Gold

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New out of Penn State

AhmedGhafir

Expecting in-state running back Roman Hemby to announce his commitment…

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/football/roman-hemby-recruiting

AhmedGhafir

by

PapiChuIo

Asked the commits about early NSD...

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/recruiting/weston-wolff-senior-season-signing-day

AhmedGhafir

Iowa's parents want answers from Big Ten

https://www.si.com/college/iowa/football/iowa-parents-081420

John Bohnenkamp

MIAA announced fall sports have been postponed

https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/miaa-and-iaam-postpone-all-fall-athletic-competitions

AhmedGhafir

Cardiologists' Report to Big Ten had scary numbers

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/football/big-ten-cardiologists-report-covid-19-heart-damage

Tom Brew

Football scholarship chart...

https://www.si.com/college/maryland/football/football-scholarship-chart-voMBrWfwP0Gf855c85dvxg

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021

Illinois QB's Dad: 'If they play in spring or fall 2021, he'll play'

https://www.si.com/college/illinois/football/qb-brandon-peters-intends-to-play-at-illinois-one-more-season

Matthew Stevens

ACC, SEC announce they will move forward with 2020 season

https://twitter.com/rossdellenger/status/1293304259052736514?s=21

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

Football AMA...

AhmedGhafir

by

jacobbrox98