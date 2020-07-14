SI All-American Candidate Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Titus Mokiao-Antimala

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds

Position: Athlete

School: Ewa Beach (Hawaii) James Campbell

Schools of Interest: Notre Dame, Arizona State, Michigan, Cal

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: He’s got a thin frame with room to add more weight, though he might just be maxed out physically.

Athleticism: All around smooth and explosive athlete at both wide receiver and safety. He’s got excellent ball skills and finds ways to make plays in every facet of the football game. Not a burner but has easy play speed as a wideout and deep safety.

Instincts: He’s got a knack for making big plays whether it be at wideout or safety. He will most likely need to play wide receiver in college based on the frame. Son of a coach, with great football acumen and a nose for the endzone.

Polish: He can really get in and out of his breaks at the wideout position. He’s not exactly an advanced route runner but the athleticism would lead you to believe that he will be able to learn on the fly in college. Part of that could be from playing two positions and never specializing in one specific one during high school.

Bottom Line: Makiao-Antimala is just a great all-around football player that does what it takes to win on the high school level. He plays a great centerfield safety, and perhaps that’s where he ends up in college but the natural hands and ability to make a play after the catch lend itself to playing wideout.