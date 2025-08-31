Malik Washington Praises Maryland’s Defense for ‘Holding It Down’ in Debut Win
Maryland didn’t need Malik Washington to be a star right away. The defense made sure of that.
In Saturday’s 39–7 season-opening win over Florida Atlantic, the true freshman quarterback eventually settled in and made history with three touchdown passes.
But the bigger story in the opening half was how the Terps’ defense created the breathing room that allowed Washington to grow into the moment.
Six interceptions, a safety, and constant backfield pressure turned what could have been a jittery debut into a controlled showcase of team football.
It started early. On FAU’s second drive, linebacker Daniel Wingate jumped a route and sprinted 47 yards for a pick-six—the kind of defensive spark that immediately swung momentum Maryland’s way.
Minutes later, freshman Sidney Stewart chased down a scrambling quarterback in the end zone for a safety, stretching the lead without Washington needing to complete a pass.
By the time Washington connected on his first touchdown in the second quarter, the defense had already built the cushion.
“They was doing their thing,” Washington said postgame. “I told them at halftime I appreciate y’all for holding it down. Offense, we going to start clicking—and we did what we did.”
That appreciation for his teammates carried through his entire debut. Washington admitted he started slow but credited the players around him for keeping him steady.
“My team just kept instilling that trust in me, telling me they had confidence in me, and that kept me going,” he said.
FAU came in wanting to test Maryland’s secondary with tempo and volume. Instead, they ran headfirst into a turnover machine.
The Terps’ six interceptions marked their most in a single game since 1998. They also bottled up the ground attack, holding the Owls to just 2.4 yards per rush and racking up eight tackles for loss.
Even after an uneven first quarter plagued by penalties, the defense regrouped, dominated field position, and kept Washington from ever feeling like the stage was too big.
That mattered. Once Washington found his rhythm in the second quarter, the results spoke for themselves.
He completed 27 of 43 passes for 258 yards, throwing touchdowns to three different receivers—Shaleak Knotts, Kaleb Webb, and Dorian Fleming—showcasing both his distribution and efficiency.
By halftime, the freshman had three scores and Maryland had complete control.
For Washington, the night was less about proving himself as an individual and more about embracing the support of the group.
“I learned that I’m resilient,” he said. “But also learned that having other people around me to support me and have that confidence in me helps me a lot.”
This was less about a one-man breakout and more about complementary football. A new quarterback didn’t have to press because the defense did the heavy lifting early.
A defense that had been questioned after last year’s inconsistencies sent a message: they can dictate games, not just survive them.
The combination was exactly what head coach Mike Locksley needed in Week 1. A defense that forced turnovers and created points. An offense that steadied itself behind a freshman quarterback who grew more confident as the game unfolded.
Washington’s debut will grab the headlines, but the truth is simple—Maryland’s defense built the runway. The quarterback just had to take off.
MORE MARYLAND NEWS
Maryland football opens as double-digit favorites over FAU
Former Maryland quarterback made collegiate head coaching debut on Saturday