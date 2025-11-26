Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Maryland Placed in Week 14
Maryland’s hopes for a bowl game were ended by Michigan, 45-20, on Saturday.
After starting the season 4-0, the Terps (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) have lost seven consecutive games, all in the Big Ten.
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Terps a 46 percent chance to finish the season with a victory over Michigan State (3-8, 0-8) on Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, a neutral site.
Maryland dropped in all five polls and rankings we monitor. The Terps did not receive votes in the other two we monitor.
Each week, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Maryland’s football team. Maryland ranks 72.6 in an average of the polls and rankings, a decrease from last week’s average of 68.
The Terps’ worst ranking this week is 80 in the CBS Sports 136 rankings. Maryland’s best ranking is 68 in the ESPN SP+.
The polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
Maryland still has not cracked the AP Top 25 Poll, the gold standard of college football polling.
The Athletic
Maryland fell to 76 from 73 in The Athletic’s 136 rankings. In The Athletic’s preseason rankings, Maryland was 75.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
Maryland dropped six spots to 80 from 74.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Terps did not receive any votes in this poll.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
The Terps decreased five spots to 70 from 65. Of six FPI odds, their odds decreased in two categories and remained the same in the other four categories.
Here are the FPI odds for Maryland (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 0.0 percent chance of winning six games; six wins would be bowl eligibility (10.0 percent last week)
* 4.5 projected wins to 7.5 projected losses (4.7 projected wins and 7.3 projected losses last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
The Terps decreased by eight spots, going to 68 from 60.
As ESPN writer Bill Connelly says about his SP+ ratings: “It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Terps ranked 69. Last week they were 68.
