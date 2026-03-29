No. 3 Women's Lacrosse Remains Undefeated In Tight Victory Against No. 21 Penn State

It was a tight-knit matchup between two Big Ten rivals. Still, the No. 3-ranked Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse team answered the call, defeating the No. 21 Penn State Nittany Lions, 13-12, in a close finish at SECU Stadium today. Maryland remains perfect in 2026, improving to 12-0 overall on the season and 4-0 within the conference.

The Terps were led by three players who each finished with hat tricks: Lauren Lapointe (four goals), Keeley Block (three goals), and Kori Edmondson (three goals).

Lapointe now has a team-leading 43 goals scored on the season, which ranks among the top 10 in the nation and is third among all Big Ten scorers.

Edmondson scored the game's first goal less than a minute into play, shaking her defender to launch a strike into the right side of the net past the goalkeeper.

Kori gets us started!



1Q| #3 Maryland 1, #21 Penn State 1 pic.twitter.com/QFkavW6ump — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 29, 2026

The Nittany Lions responded strongly, scoring the next two goals to take their only lead of the contest at the 8:35 mark.

However, that would not deter the Terps as they rallied off three straight goals to end the first quarter and take a 4-2 lead into the second.

Lapointe guided the offensive attack in the second quarter, scoring four of the five Maryland goals in the quarter, including a man-up strike that was the final goal of the quarter. Despite Penn State scoring four goals of their own, they still trailed 9-6 at halftime.

Lauren has a first-half 🎩 trick‼️



2Q| #3 Maryland 8, #21 Penn State 6 pic.twitter.com/w2b8nQnGuK — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 29, 2026

Penn State closed in on Maryland, scoring two goals in the first two minutes of the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to one goal.

Kristen Shanahan responded for the Terps almost two minutes later, expanding their lead back to a multi-goal game.

Kristen takes it herself 🤩



3Q| #3 Maryland 10, #21 Penn State 8 pic.twitter.com/R4GUDq8zry — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 29, 2026

Block notched her hat trick in the quarter, scoring twice, which helped guide the Terps to a 13-10 advantage entering the final quarter.

Maryland's offense slowed down in the fourth, Penn State struck first at the 13:11 mark, and Shanahan notched her second goal of the game on a free position chance at the 11:53 mark, which was the Terps final goal of the game.

The Nittany Lions didn't go quietly, scoring two goals, the latter by Rocquette Allen, to once again make it a one-goal deficit with under four minutes remaining in the contest.

The Terps' defense finished strong, forcing three turnovers down the stretch, preventing any shots on net.

Key Team Stats

Terps goalie JJ Suriano faced 15 shots on goal and made seven saves. Suriano also remains perfect in the net this season.

Maryland outshot Penn State 39-26; 24 of their shot attempts were on net.

Maryland had a plus-7 advantage on ground balls (15-8).

The Terps were 20-for-20 on clears.

Maryland had 19 draw controls compared to Penn State's 10.

Up Next:

The Terps welcome Rutgers on Saturday for a Big Ten showdown. The game will start at 12 p.m.