Two Terps Projected To Be First-Team All-Big Ten Selections In 2026

We are in the dog days of the College Football offseason, as teams around the country are in the thick of camp and preparing for the upcoming 2026 Season. The Maryland Terrapins football team is looking to change the narrative this year, and for the eighth year, head coach Mike Locksley is under pressure to turn in a winning season. Back-to-back 4-8 finishes to the season have caused a lot of turmoil among the fanbase who only want to see winning football among a conference that produces National Championship contenders every season.

Building a winning team requires the building blocks in place to sustain a winning culture, which starts with players who lead by example and know what you're looking for on the field.

Fourth-year linebacker Daniel Wingate and third-year punter Bryce McFerson both return as captains of the defense and special teams, respectively. The two returnees are going to play key roles in the success of the Terps season and are even projected by Athlon Sports to be First-Team All-Big Ten selections this season.

Athlon Sports projects Maryland LB Daniel Wingate, punter Bryce McFerson as First Team All-Big Ten selections in 2026 pic.twitter.com/psPfPB9pys — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) May 24, 2026

Wingate has steadily improved his play since arriving at College Park in 2023, and last season was his best yet, when he led the linebacker room and wore the green dot on his helmet.

Wingate played and started in all 12 games of the 2025 season, during which he posted his best season yet: 62 solo tackles (second in the Big Ten and tied seventh nationally), 40 assisted tackles, 102 total tackles (sixth in the Big Ten and 35th nationally), 14 tackles for loss (35 yards), 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 2 pass deflections.

The productive season for Wingate allowed him to garner honors mentions:

2025 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (9/22/25)

2025 Bednarik Award Watch List

2025 Butkus Award Watch List

McFerson was the punter for Maryland in all 12 games, with 56 attempts, netting 2473 total yards (averaging 44.2 yards per punt), the longest punt traveling 62 yards, eight touchbacks, 24 fair catches, 19 punts landing inside the 20, 14 punts traveling 50+ yards, and one tackle.

McFerson's punting average went down as the sixth-best single-season in program history. McFerson also earned various recognitions during the season for being named to the 2025 Second Team All-Big Ten, 2025 Academic All-Big Ten

and 2025 CSC Academic All-District.

Now both players have stuffed the stat sheet and are primed to once again, hopefully, contribute to a winning season and team.

Wingate will be playing behind a talented defensive line that features the arrival of five-star recruit Zion Elee, which will potentially help Wingate to clean up the middle and play outside the hashes. The secondary also features returnees Lavain Scruggs and Jamare Glasker to man the backfield in coverage.

Funny enough, hopefully McFerson won't have to be called upon a lot this upcoming season with the return of Malik Washington and a newly signed offensive coordinator installing a dynamic offense.

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