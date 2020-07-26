2022 Defensive End Anthony Little Ready to Enjoy Recruitment

National Christian already has a pair of heralded defensive linemen in the 2021 class, but right behind them is 2022 defensive end Anthony Little. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end is already a known commodity on the recruiting trail with offers from Boston College, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Texas A & M as he looks to anchor an elite defensive line.

“Trying to get stronger. To me, that’s probably one of the weakest parts I had last year,” Little told All Terrapins. “Knowing the game better and just proving that strength is what I want to show off.” As he looks to Broncos edge rusher Von Miller for motivation, Little is looking to show his improved technique in a slower paced feel for the game by “just me being an all-around beast.” The junior defensive end added he takes pride in “my speed and probably how low I get on my dip.

On the trail, Little admitted he knows a little about a pair of his early offers. “I know a little about Texas A & M and Penn State from players that went there and visited.” Former National Christian cornerback Joshua Moten and offensive lineman Aaryn Parks were committed to the Nittany Lions before backing off and signing with Texas A & M and Oklahoma, respectively. New defensive line coach John Scott has built a close relationship early as Little added, “he’s a cool guy.”

The lack of visits hasn’t given Little too much familiarity with the recruiting process so when he does acquaint himself with more suitors, he has a strong idea what he’s seeking on each visit.

“I want to see the football facilities and locker room, just all that stuff. It’s that feeling. I want to feel like it’s home. I want to stay close to my family.”