Trio of New 2022 Offerees for Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Maryland’s 2021 class is already up to 16 commitments littered with local talent, which gives the staff a chance to put a bigger emphasis on the 2022 cycle heading into summer.

The staff already has offers out to the elite defensive linemen in the area, starting in Baltimore with St. Frances (Md.) defensive tackle Nasir Pearce and defensive ends Derrick Moore and Aaron Wilson, to Owings Mills McDonogh (Md.) defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and defensive tackle Kwan Williams along with Wise (Md.) defensive end Amar Thomas. On Tuesday, Maryland jumped into the mix for St. Francis (NY) defensive end Jimmy Scott to give the 6-foot-3, 250-pound prospect his 15 verbal offer. The New York native took in a trip to Penn State last fall as the staff continues to monitor him, while his spring trip to Rutgers earned him his fifth offer at the time.

Maryland jumped in early with Northwest (Md.) wide receiver Peter Kikwata as the rising junior exploded with 13 offers in four days. He, along with St. Frances wide out De’Nylon Morrissette, are among the local targets with early offers, but the staff offered two more nearby prospects last week.

Manheim Township (Pa.) elite receiver Anthony Ivey added his tenth offer from the Maryland staff just an hour before announcing his eleventh offer from Cincinnati as the 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect is already considering offers from Arizona State, Penn State and West Virginia among others. 

Meanwhile, the Terps went after length in Benedictine (Va.) long receiver Leon Haughton as the 6-foot-4, 198-pound prospect holds nine offers to-date. Haughton holds offers from Boston College, Virginia and Virginia Tech while a pair of Big Ten schools in Nebraska and Penn State have joined the mix.

Maryland does not have any commitments in the 2022 class.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mulligan
Mulligan

Ahmed, Jayon Venerable committed in July last year to become the first domino in the 2021 class. Do you see anyone for 2022 committing that early/before the end of the summer? Not necessarily anyone on this list. Just curious.

