St. Frances Offensive Tackle Andre Roye Ready to Show Out

St. Frances will reload yet again in 2020 and along the offensive line, they’ll look to a new upperclassman to step into a starting role. 2022 offensive tackle Andre Roye has spent the offseason improving his mammoth 6-foot-8 frame as he’s down to 310 pounds. 400 pushups a day, combined with squats and a one mile run every morning helped him get to where he wants to be.

“I want to stay around 310, I wouldn’t be mad if I got up to 320 but I’ll probably drop down to 300 during the season,” Roye told All Terrapins. “When I bench, after three weeks of 400 pushups a day, I can step on the bench and hit 225 like 16 times. That’s the high for me because during the season, I was only hitting five or six, so I know I’m coming way different. My position coach helped me out to get my technique and footwork right, so now I’m just waiting to get on the field to put it all together.”

When it comes time for it, Roye said he knows the word he hopes coaches use to describe his junior film once it’s finalized.

“Special.”

In the meantime, the junior tackle knows what he needs to do to achieve that. “My coaches have talked to me about being more of a leader even though I’m one of the youngest on the line, but my coach wants me to step up and be an offensive leader. They want me to do as much as I can off the field and lead and on the field. I feel that from sophomore year, I got a lot stronger and I’m a way better run blocker.”

On the recruiting trail, Roye is up to eleven offers with Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, Morgan State, UMass, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple and Tennessee joining the mix early. Roye, who also plays basketball, was not able to attend the team visit to Maryland back in the spring and is looking to embark on more visits once able to do so. In the meantime, a pair of schools have been most consistent so far.

“It’s been the same, but it’s two schools hitting me up the most. Rutgers has been talking to me a while even before I got the offer and Pitt, I always talk to Pitt. I talk to coach Powell a lot.” Panthers running backs coach Andre Powell has led the way to-date.

“I like him a lot, him alone, he’s one of the coaches that if it comes to commitment day and I don’t have any other offers, I’m leaning to his side right now.”