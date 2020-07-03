AllTerrapins
Wise Defensive End Amar Thomas Up to Five Early Offers

AhmedGhafir

Wise (MD) defensive end Amar Thomas left his mark on the Pumas’ defensive line his sophomore season. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound defensive end showed how to get through the line with his quick first step and he’s put in the work this during quarantine with his father. “He buys the pads that the coaches use and we work on that, then I go to Pass Rush Academy on Saturdays,” Thomas told All Terrapins. That’s helped him take his pass-rush to the next level as he steps into his junior year. “I’ll get off the ball way faster. I did well last year but think I can do better this year, but what I’m really going to work on is my hand movements because if I can use my speed and hands, then I can get to the quarterback faster.”

Thomas is already up to five offers as Buffalo, East Carolina, Indiana, Maryland and Old Dominion have jumped in early. “I know about Maryland, Old Dominion and Buffalo. I know Kahlil Mack went to Buffalo and I’ve already visited Maryland, it was a good atmosphere.”

Maryland has been active at the P.G. County powerhouse on the trail as the staff was first to offer Thomas, along with quarterback Jayden Sauray just six days later. “They invited me to a basketball game, we got on a tour and we ate in the team facility. The other time, they invited us to the prospect game, went to the locker room and met the coaches a little bit. The first time I went there, one of the coaches was breaking down everything for me about how it’ll go for me. They said if I keep doing what I’m doing and keeping working on my craft, I can be up here doing great.”

Thomas’ connection to Old Dominion stems from his visits at Maryland where he met former recruiting analyst Charles Owens, who became the new director of player personnel at Old Dominion this offseason. “One of the coaches used to coach at Maryland so I know him. We talked a lot the two, three times I’ve been to Maryland so I know it’s all good love there.

