Elite Quarterback Caleb Williams Sets Commitment Date

AhmedGhafir

The recruitment for Gonzaga (DC) quarterback Caleb Williams is drawing to a close.

After spending weeks deliberating between his top three of LSU, Maryland and Oklahoma, Williams announced in today’s blog post that he will commit on July 4th.

For Maryland, they will hope to make their final push in his recruitment. Head coach Mike Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery have developed the relationships with the Williams family and have recruited him on being the missing piece to the puzzle. “One of the reasons they're in there is because of what they've brought in,” Williams said of the Terps back in March. “Coach (Mike) Locksley, Coach Scottie Montgomery and obviously it's the hometown school.” The Terps have filled key needs with priority local recruits in the 2021 cycle as the staff looks to nab the elite target in their backyard.

An extended visit to Norman, Oklahoma in early March has given the Sooners consistent buzz in his recruitment as head coach Lincoln Riley and the staff rolled out the red carpet. “I talked to Coach (Lincoln) Riley for a while, we were with the strength coaches, we met with some teachers, we met with President (Joseph) Harroz,” Williams said in March.

“He said that he had a strategic plan and gave it to us in detail, over the stretch of these next few years. President Harroz dug into how sports at OU have always been big, especially football, the OU football fans, the alums, all the people that support OU. Their football program is one of the biggest pieces of their development over the years.

Meanwhile, LSU remains in the mix following their offensive coaching turnover this offseason as Williams reiterated the Tigers remain in the mix following the commitment of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Williams explained last month why these three schools made the cut.

“I really feel like those schools are the best schools for me overall, not just for football. I really feel like those schools can provide me the best opportunity academically and with my football career with the connections I've built with the coaches, the fans and the connection my parents and everybody has built with the coaches. The feel with all of those places, it just feels right.

I really feel like those three can help propel me to the next level and help propel my game to the next level.”

