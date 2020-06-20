2022 St. Frances Ready to Prove Himself as Starter

St. Frances (Md.) cornerback Cam Johnson is ready to elevate into a starting role this season as the Panthers’ defense looks to reassert their national dominance on defense. The 6-foot, 165-pound defender is ready to build off his experience as a sophomore and it's his diligence with his offseason workouts that has him in prime position to shine. The chance to train with St. Frances cornerbacks coach Justin Winters both at school and at Athletic Republic has positioned Johnson to thrive this fall.

“He’s a great coach, he not only focuses on drills and technique but he wants you to understand the concept of the defense and know the little things about being a defensive back. Not too many coaches spend time on the little things like he does. Seeing him at St. Frances and training with him in the offseason has taken my game to another level,” Johnson told All Terrapins. “I wouldn’t say different but I’m working more on getting stronger, faster and becoming an even smarter football player especially as a DB.”

He’ll look to show off his improve speed and fast transitions as he looks to force turnovers alongside Florida commit Clinton Burton and current Boston College verbal Jamal Hood in the secondary. “I take pride in winning, being coachable and making plays also locking up the receiver that’s in front of me.”

His high-ceiling is a big reason why he’s up to twelve verbal offers with Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Illinois, Maryland, UMass, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia throwing their hat into the ring early. Johnson was slated to visit Boston College back in March prior to the impromptu dead period as ace DMV recruiter Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has reeled in Johnson’s teammate, Jamal Hood, in the 2022 class.

“I know that they have a good staff and the head coach is very familiar and good with the defensive back position. Coach Aazaar is also a very good coach as well.”

Johnson did make his way to College Park back in late January as the St. Frances team took in a group visit to the local program. Maryland has a trio of commits out of the Baltimore powerhouse in defensive lineman Zion Shockley, outside linebacker Terrance Butler and H-back Joey Bearns and Johnson took note of the staff’s efforts.

“It was a good environment. The coaches were cool, they made us feel welcomed and it was just a good time. I respect and like how Coach Locksley and the staff are trying to get guys to stay home and how they are trying to change Maryland around.”

Johnson added he’s looking to visit “Penn State, Boston College and a couple others” once visits resume.

Johnson is rated a four-star prospect and a 91 overall according to 247Sports.