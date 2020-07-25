AllTerrapins
Breaking: Florida Safety Corey Coley Commits to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Commitment number 17 is in for Maryland.

Trinity Christian Academy (FL) safety Corey Coley has announced his commitment to Maryland as new cornerbacks coach Henry Baker adds his first commitment in the secondary. Coley becomes the third commitment in the secondary, joining Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel cornerback Jayon Venerable and McDonogh (MD) safety Dante Trader. Coley committed to Maryland over offers from Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Mississippi State and Ole Miss among others.

The soft-spoken defensive back out of the Sunshine State developed into a formidable target since Maryland finalized their defensive staff with the addition of cornerbacks coach Henry Baker. Maryland extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 170-pound versatile defensive back on April 15 as inside linebackers coach George Helow paved the way in his recruitment alongside cornerbacks coach Henry Baker. Maryland acquainted the out-of-state target with the program and scheme fit over Zoom throughout the prolonged dead period as All Terrapins reported Coley as a viable target in the secondary earlier this month.

Coley becomes the second commitment for Maryland out of Florida this cycle, joining Venice (FL) tight end Weston Wolff in a class littered with local talent. With his commitment, Maryland jumps Louisville for the 18 spot in the 2021 team rankings according to the 247Sports composite ranking as spots tighten on the defensive side of the ball for Maryland.

Coley’s versatility saw him time at both cornerback and safety in high school where his ball skills are a welcome addition to the secondary. As a junior, Coley finished with 38 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections.

