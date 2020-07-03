New Name Emerges in Secondary Recruiting for Maryland

The first two commitments in the 2021 cycle came in the secondary for Maryland after Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel corner Jayon Venerable opted to stay home last summer, only for McDonogh (MD) free safety Dante Trader to opt in months later. Maryland has since added 14 commitments largely through the local ranks and have replaced departing cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson with former Maryland cornerback Henry Baker after one season with the Giants. Maryland has prioritized a handful of outstanding targets, including top juco corner De’Jahn Warren, but a new name has surfaced.

Maryland dipped back into Florida in late May to extend an offer to Trinity Christian Catholic (F) safety Corey Coley Jr. As Maryland extends their recruiting foothold this cycle to dip back into Florida, Coley has maintained contact with the Terps' defensive staff after connecting with inside linebackers coach George Helow at the time of the offer. Coley has since added double-digit offers as Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, Texas A & M and West Virginia are among those that jumped in the mix, but the Terps are on his shortlist of suitors. The extended dead period until August 31 has obviously put a halt to Coley taking the next step in his recruitment as Maryland pushes for a visit.

Though Coley has been consistent with Maryland, among others, during the cycle, the reserved 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety has largely kept his recruitment private as he navigates through the cycle. Coley tweeted that he was announced to LSU back in December though was not added to the Tigers’ 2021 commit list. Maryland is staying patient in the secondary as the open spots give the staff an opportunity to scour the market for emerging defensive backs through fall.

On the field, Coley’s frame and length give him the intangibles at the position while his instinctiveness helps him close on receivers quickly. Though listed largely as a safety, where he projects at the next level, his loose hips and outside coverage gives him the skillset to play cornerback as well. As a junior, Coley finished with 38 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections.