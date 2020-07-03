AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

New Name Emerges in Secondary Recruiting for Maryland

AhmedGhafir

The first two commitments in the 2021 cycle came in the secondary for Maryland after Archbishop Spalding (MD) nickel corner Jayon Venerable opted to stay home last summer, only for McDonogh (MD) free safety Dante Trader to opt in months later. Maryland has since added 14 commitments largely through the local ranks and have replaced departing cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson with former Maryland cornerback Henry Baker after one season with the Giants. Maryland has prioritized a handful of outstanding targets, including top juco corner De’Jahn Warren, but a new name has surfaced.

Maryland dipped back into Florida in late May to extend an offer to Trinity Christian Catholic (F) safety Corey Coley Jr. As Maryland extends their recruiting foothold this cycle to dip back into Florida, Coley has maintained contact with the Terps' defensive staff after connecting with inside linebackers coach George Helow at the time of the offer. Coley has since added double-digit offers as Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and West Virginia are among those that jumped in the mix, but the Terps are on his shortlist of suitors. The extended dead period until August 31 has obviously put a halt to Coley taking the next step in his recruitment as Maryland pushes for a visit.

Though Coley has been consistent with Maryland, among others, during the cycle, the reserved 6-foot-1, 170-pound safety has largely kept his recruitment private as he navigates through the cycle. Coley tweeted that he was announced to LSU back in December though was not added to the Tigers’ 2021 commit list. Maryland is staying patient in the secondary as the open spots give the staff an opportunity to scour the market for emerging defensive backs through fall.

On the field, Coley’s frame and length give him the intangibles at the position while his instinctiveness helps him close on receivers quickly. Though listed largely as a safety, where he projects at the next level, his loose hips and outside coverage gives him the skillset to play cornerback as well. As a junior, Coley finished with 38 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wise Defensive End Amar Thomas Up to Five Early Offers

Terps were first to jump into the mix for Wise pass-rusher Amar Thomas

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profile: Running Back Tayon Fleet-Davis

Can senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis bounce back in 2020?

AhmedGhafir

Myslinski Takes in Duke, Maryland as he Eyes Next Round of Visits

Maryland and Duke visits in the rear-view mirror for Michael Myslinski ahead of three more.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

DJ Moore Named to Big Ten All-Decade Team

The Philly native was snubbed by the Big Ten Network, but landed on another list for the honor.

AhmedGhafir

With Jalen Smith gone, Maryland turns attention to next budding Baltimore star

Maryland basketball and highly-ranked Baltimore wings haven’t gone together much in the past but the Terps’ positive luck in Charm City recently could put to the test with the city’s highest-ranked recruit in more than a decade.

Josh Stirn

Maryland Commit Returns to Campus, Talks Growing Relationship with Fellow Commit

Lakeland (PA) tight end CJ Dippre made his way back onto campus earlier this week.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Locksley Explains How Leake Can Find Niche in New York

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley points to his success in two phases as reason for success in the NFL

AhmedGhafir

Wallace Loh Pens Farewell Letter in Final Day as Maryland President

Incoming president Darryll Pines will officially become the new University of Maryland president on July 1.

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin

New Maryland President Darryll Pines Releases Twelve Initiatives in First Statement

A new era for the University begins today as Pines begins as the school's 34th president.

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profile: Tight End Chigoziem Okonkwo

Upperclassman tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo serves as a primary target for Maryland this fall.

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin