Calvert Hall Pass-Rusher Daniel Owens Embracing Starting Role

Calvert Hall (Md.) went through a major coaching transition when former head coach Donald Davis stepped down after 12 years with the Cardinals as he became the new head coach at Sidwell Friends (DC). The vacancy at the top paved the way for the Cardinals to hire former Concordia Prep head coach Josh Ward, which the school announced on Saturday, as Calvert Hall will look to hit the ground running in a seamless transition.

The coaching change had a big impact on the offseason for junior defensive end Daniel Owens as he’d remised if he didn’t acknowledge the impact that Davis had on his journey.

“Coach [Donald] Davis was and still is an integral part to my early recruiting success,” Owens told All Terrapins. “I think of the many who look to me as an example and draw my motivation from that. I am excited to be the only junior starter, and am ready to get busy in the trenches again. When I received my first offer I couldn’t believe it at first, I thought I was dreaming until Coach Davis told me to “stay humble, stay hungry”. He is one of, if not the best coach I have ever had and he truly cares about his guys. He will make Sidwell Friends into a powerhouse in no time.”

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive end carries that chip on his shoulder heading into junior year as his first step and quickness off the edge is a big reason why he’ll be leaned on as a disruptor in the backfield. “I want to prove that I can do whatever is called of me and that no one can out work me.”

That explosiveness as a sophomore is a big reason why he enters his junior season as a known commodity in the 2022 class. Michigan State became the first to offer back on April 24 as the new staff looks to expand their recruiting foothold, while the Terps joined just a week later. Boston College, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Syracuse have since joined the mix with the Gamecocks becoming the latest and for Owens, he’s enjoyed the early stages of his recruitment.

“It has been exciting to get into the process and getting to know all the coaches better,” he added. “I have been blessed to have as many offers as I do, which gives me options.

“I went on some visits when my sister was looking for a college in 2018, I’ve been to Michigan State, Syracuse, Maryland, Ohio State, Boston college, and some others. I haven’t been to any colleges on gameday though, which will be a priority when we open back up.”

The Orange have expanded their foothold within the DMV over the years and signed running back Sean Tucker last cycle to get them a familiar face. “They all have beautiful campuses and facilities, but I was really intrigued about Syracuse’ engineering program.” The Buckeyes have yet to extend an offer but their pedigree for developing defensive linemen catch the eye of defensive linemen each cycle as Owens made a trip to Columbus, Ohio. “When I went to Ohio State the tour was cut short for whatever reason, I don’t remember why, but it’s campus and academics are top quality as well.”

Meanwhile, the in-state Terps have caught his eye early in the process. “[Maryland] also has a good engineering program and their new field house is going to be awesome. I like the atmosphere of [Maryland] the most because of the Maryland roots and tradition, and it was very welcoming.”

As for Owens, the early recruiting stages has helped him navigate through the process as he finds what’s most important to him.

“My first priority is always academics because football can be taken away in a heartbeat. I like to surround myself with good people who have the same mindset as I, and who are willing to put in the work so that is also a big factor. The program is also important, I would appreciate a good program, but development for me is more important than winning.”