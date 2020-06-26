Terps Making Their Pitch for Top Cornerback Target

Lackawanna (PA) cornerback De’Jahn Warren is arguably the most coveted juco prospect in the 2021 class as he saw his recruitment explode throughout the offseason. Now, the former Avalon prospect courts 30 verbal offers as each make their case for the 6-foot, 175-pound corner but the pace of his recruitment in recent weeks has helped navigate through the abnormal cycle.

“Schools don’t smother me anymore, I can say that. They do a good job of giving me space and still conversing,” Warren told All Terrapins.

Warren does have all but one official locked in, however. He’ll head to Penn State on September 26 when they host Northwestern in their first Big Ten game of 2020. Warren took in Happy Valley for a junior day back in January as the Nittany Lion staff has gone all-out for their top target. Warren’s next scheduled trip is set for Oklahoma on November 20 when the Sooners host Kansas, while he’ll head to Tennessee and Georgia the first two weekends of December.

“Those are the main ones I’ve been focusing on, but I’m still open. I haven’t shut anything down,” Warren added. That gives schools, including Maryland, a chance to secure his fifth and final official.

The hometown Terps extended an offer to Warren back on January 16and was expected to take an unofficial visit on March 13. The NCAA imposed the impromptu dead period that same week, scratching the unofficial visit as the staff continued to prioritize the local cornerback in the secondary. The hire of former Maryland cornerback Henry Baker as the Terps’ new cornerbacks coach has given the hometown team more ammo in their pursuit.

“I’ve spoken to him a couple times, building our relationship and getting to know each other better. First impression was good, we’re still kind of new to each other so right now, just getting to know each other more.” Warren’s timeline bodes well for Maryland’s efforts as the coveted juco cornerback is in no rush to commit as he eyes visits, but the Terps don’t have to rely on an official to state their case.

“At the end of the day, Maryland is home so I can always come home whether it’s official or unofficial. It’s not a hassle at all. I try and save my officials that are tougher to get to. It does make it easier because now I have someone that coaches the position. I do have a relationship with coach Locksley and coach Evans. The relationship is still there, I just have to build it with the (defensive backs) coach.”

Warren reports back to Lackawanna next month.