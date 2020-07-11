JuCo SEC Commit Adds Maryland Offer

Days after the Terps joined the mix for their third junior college prospect out of Independence, a fourth prospect out of the juco powerhouse added an offer from Maryland as the staff expands their recruiting board in the trenches.

Offensive guard Deyavie Hammond, currently committed to Florida, added his offer from the staff on Thursday as the Terps became the first Power Five school to join the mix and third this cycle alongside Missouri State and UAB.

Hammond, a previous member of the Gators’ 2018 class, announced back in 2019 that he did not qualify out of high school as he’d spend the ensuing two seasons in the juco ranks. After spending his first season at East Mississippi CC, Hammond will spend his second season at Independence CC.

The pipeline from Independence-to-College Park that started during the 2020 cycle hopes to continue to reward the Terps as they iron out their 2021 class. Days ago, Maryland extended an offer to former Cincinnati running back Tavion Thomas, joining offensive tackle Keegan Vaughan and cornerback Kamal Hadden.

The search for tackles remains at the forefront of priorities for the staff as they’ll look to close with top center target Michael Myslinski in the very near future. To head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps, the junior college ranks gives the staff to plug in impact players to shore up the depth.

“When you look at the junior college O-linemen, these are guys that we’re bringing in to have the opportunity to compete. One of the things that opens up doors is when you have opportunities,” Locksley said last winter. “Bringing in the junior college players on both sides maybe expedites the developemnt stage a little quicker, because they’ve got aa couple years of experience.”

Maryland holds 16 verbal commitments in the 2021 cycle as they’ve addressed concerns along the front seven with the incoming haul.