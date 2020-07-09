AllTerrapins
Ranking Maryland's Football Recruiting Needs

AhmedGhafir

Maryland is up to 16 commitments in the 2021 class, giving them plenty of time to zero in on top targets as they fill the remaining holes. Defensively, Maryland sits in a good spot with the incoming haul along the front seven while the hire of new cornerbacks coach Henry Baker gives Maryland to continue the long game with their growing recruiting board. Where Maryland can continue their class sits on the offensive side of the ball where the void at quarterback and in the trenches gives them room to grow. With that, we take a look at the top remaining position needs.

Quarterback

Maryland missed on top target Caleb Williams last week as offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery will look elsewhere to fill the position. Maryland has an offer out to California quarterback Brayden Zermeno and reached out to St. Thomas (TX) quarterback Maddox Kopp, but the Terps will take their time in the search as they go through their evaluations through building stronger relationships with emerging prospects. Maryland has just a pair of scholarship quarterbacks on the roster beyond 2020 to magnify the need, though redshirt sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will heighten the competition against redshirt freshman Lance Legendre. Maryland will look to spend the ensuing weeks to continue to uncover their next pocket-passer as Montgomery looks to sign the first high school quarterback since Legendre.

Offensive tackle

Finding big, athletic tackles remains the priority for the Terps and that starts with top target Robinson Secondary (VA) Tristan Leigh. Maryland has built a steady relationship with the composite five-star prospect through both head coach Mike Locksley and offensive line coach John Reagan and they’re capitalizing on the chance to make an early impact at a program close to home. Maryland is the closest school to Leigh while in-state Virginia and Virginia Tech remain in the mix , though the national elites remain in hot pursuit for the top target. Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State have all built strong relationships as Leigh works down from his top 15. With an abundance of elite schools chasing Leigh, the biggest question remains where each school truly sits in the pecking order as visits loom large, but Maryland will lean on the strength of their established relationships in hopes of coaxing out a future visit. Meanwhile, Clearwater Academy Central (FL) tackle Bruno Zandamela told All Terrapins last month that Maryland was “consistent” as they battle Iowa State, Indiana, Rutgers, USF and West Virginia. The Mountaineers have also caught his eye early as he hopes to take visits. Meanwhile, Independence CC Keegan Vaughn is one of three 2021 prospects from the juco powerhouse to hold a Maryland offer as he called the recent offer a “dream come true.” Maryland also has an out-of-state offer to Bentonville (AR) tackle Josh Street as offensive line coach John Reagan looks to shore up the position.

Center

Maryland is looking for their successor for senior center Johnny Jordan and they’ve zeroed in on Bishop Kenny (FL) center Michael Myslinski. The top target will begin his last round of visits to Iowa, Michigan State and Missouri before he closes in on a commitment as early as this month. The relationships with several Terp staffers gives the Terps more than a punchers chance in his recruitment. “Tons of construction going on, so I think that’s great news. Some people said don’t let it scare you and it’s not scaring me at all. I think that’s great, that means business is booming and they’re upgrading everything and that’s all that matters. Everything is going good there and it’s building up,” he told All Terrapins last week. Myslinski also took campus tours to both Florida State and Texas prior to his visits to Duke and Maryland.

Chrisl828
Chrisl828

Great article Ahmed, definitely need to land Myslinski to replace Jordan.

Do you happen to know why the sudden change for Penn, besides the lure of the reigning champs and possibly being LBU? Seems like there's something else fishing around but I take everything from TOS with a grain of salt so wanted to hear your thoughts. Thanks!

