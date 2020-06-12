AllTerrapins
2022 Profile: Wise QB Jayden Sauray

AhmedGhafir

Name: Jayden Sauray

School: Wise High School

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 200

Offers: Buffalo, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, West Virginia

Sophomore year was a big year for Wise (Md.) dual-threat quarterback Jayden Sauray as he stepped into his first year as the full-time starter for the Pumas. As he leaned on star receivers Jalil Farooq and Joseph Johnson, Sauray finished the season with nearly 2,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to just five interceptions as Sauray and Wise finished another undefeated season on their way to a fourth state championship in five years.

Letting the game come to him as he broke down defenses provided him a sound foundation heading into year two as the starter. “I learned how to slow the game down. I learned how to be a leader, how to play with older guys and not just guys my age. I learned to play through adversity,” Sauray told All Terrapins as he added “throwing into tight windows” came easier than initially perceived at the high school level.

The success he saw as a junior was a catalyst for the beginning stages of his recruitment last winter when Maryland became the first school to offer back on December 18. Sauray still remembers the moment he was at school when he found out about his first offer.

“It’s very shocking to believe the hard work pays off and get an offer from the hometown school, it was pretty big for me. You’re thinking that they may offer, but sometimes they don’t offer so you have to relax. The day that you don’t think it will happen, it comes and it’s shocking.”

Maryland was only the beginning, though, as Sauary is up to six offers with Buffalo, Marshall, Old Dominion, Ole Miss and West Virginia joining the mix. Now, he looks to build on the success of his sophomore year. “They don’t believe I can do it again so I want to prove them wrong.” With that mindset, Sauray has taken advantage of the limited field work with his teammates to build on their chemistry through repetition in their crafts. That same work ethic helped the 6-foot, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback stay prepared in year one as a starter.

“A lot of practice doing the same things over and over until I got comfortable. I got comfortable throwing the same routes, so on game day, I did it before so I was just really comfortable throwing it.” As Sauray focuses on the timing of his throws, he’s looking to showcase more of his wheels during his upcoming season. “You always want to improve the accuracy, want to improve my read and making the read faster from one to two. And just being a better leader, overall. I want to show people I can run the ball, I know I can do way better than last year.”

