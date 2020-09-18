SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Future Terps in Action: Week Three

AhmedGhafir

Two weeks after losing to IMG Academy, Venice High School (FL) played a perfect game en route to a 70-0 crushing win over Lyman (FL) on Thursday night. A pair of first quarter touchdowns gave Venice an early lead and they never looked back as they went into halftime with a 49-0 lead. Maryland commit Weston Wolff didn’t score in the affair, but starters were pulled at halftime with a victory in sight. One week after defeating Raines (FL) 40-6 Venice moves to 2-1 on the season.

A week after a season-opening win over Buchholz High School (FL), Trinity Christian Academy (FL) and cornerback Corey Coley suffered their first loss last week with a 36-12 home loss to Bolles (FL). TCA is on a bye this week as they look to rebound in a tough matchup against Columbia (FL) next week, where Coley and the defense will get a chance to rebound against Bowling Green commit Jaylen Smith.

Winton Woods (OH) linebacker Bam Booker is off to a strong start in his fall season as he recorded his second defensive touchdown in his first three games. His second touchdown came on a five-yard fumble recovery that helped break the tie in last week's win over West Clermont. Winton Woods takes on Milford (OH) on Saturday at 6 P.M. as they'll look to start 4-0. The outside linebacker pledge is one of two reinforcements outside for the defense, joining St. Frances JACK linebacker Terrance Butler. Maryland has a stout inside linebacker in the fold in Gereme Spraggins, but Booker has shown he can be disruptive and impactful in the early stretch.

While the vast majority of Maryland’s commits await their spring seasons, Virginia wide receiver Tai Felton gained clarity on Thursday when the VHSL approved a ‘championships + 1’ format as football is scheduled to begin practice on February 4. Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit to switch to an early enrollee and Felton is leaving the door open for the same. Felton has taken additional classes this semester in case he and his family make the decision to enroll midyear.

“Just seeing how COVID works out and if we actually have a season this spring because right now, it’s kind of up in the air,” Felton told All Terrapins last week. “They say we are, they say we aren’t so just seeing what happens with that and just doing what’s best for me and my family.”

Related: Impact on the extension of the dead period to January 1

Get the latest Maryland news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our All Terrapins page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow @SIAllTerrapins on Twitter 

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Senior Johnny Jordan Opts Into 2020 Season

Huge news for Maryland on Thursday evening as senior center Johnny Jordan is returning for the 2020 season.

AhmedGhafir

by

superbigtime

Five Maryland Players To Watch Heading into 2020 Season

The team is ready to hit the ground running with just over five weeks before the Big Ten season kicks off as we take a look at five Terps who could take advantage of an increased role.

AhmedGhafir

by

SmithTerp14

What I'm Hearing: 2021 Class, Transfer and Standouts

Delving into what we're hearing as the Terps await news for fall sports.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Offers 2022 Tennessee Athlete Kody Jones

Germantown (TN) athlete Kody Jones already holds over twenty verbal offers as the Terps pulled the trigger on Thursday

AhmedGhafir

Damon Evans, Mike Locksley and Doctor Rooks Explain Return for Fall Football, Health Protocols

Athletic Director Damon Evans, head team physician and assistant director to the University Health Center Dr. Yvette Rooks and head coach Mike Locksley fielded questions from media on Wednesday following the Big Ten's decision.

AhmedGhafir

Terp Takeaways and Notes Ahead of Amended Fall Season

Notes and questions for Maryland after the Big Ten announced the return of fall sports beginning October 23.

AhmedGhafir

Extension of Dead Period Complicates Recruiting with Early Signing Period Overlap

The Division I Council extended the dead period until January 1 on Wednesday, a potential misstep as coaches and players adapt.

AhmedGhafir

Date Set for College Basketball Season

Multiple reports that the college basketball season has been set for a late November tip-off.

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Announces 35 Positive Cases in Latest COVID-19 Testing Results

Maryland announced that 35 student-athletes tested positive across 449 tests on September 8

AhmedGhafir

Maryland AD Damon Evans, Head Coach Mike Locksley On Big Ten Decision

Reaction out of College Park following the Big Ten's decision to play a fall season beginning October 23.

AhmedGhafir