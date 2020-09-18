Future Terps in Action: Week Three

Two weeks after losing to IMG Academy, Venice High School (FL) played a perfect game en route to a 70-0 crushing win over Lyman (FL) on Thursday night. A pair of first quarter touchdowns gave Venice an early lead and they never looked back as they went into halftime with a 49-0 lead. Maryland commit Weston Wolff didn’t score in the affair, but starters were pulled at halftime with a victory in sight. One week after defeating Raines (FL) 40-6 Venice moves to 2-1 on the season.

A week after a season-opening win over Buchholz High School (FL), Trinity Christian Academy (FL) and cornerback Corey Coley suffered their first loss last week with a 36-12 home loss to Bolles (FL). TCA is on a bye this week as they look to rebound in a tough matchup against Columbia (FL) next week, where Coley and the defense will get a chance to rebound against Bowling Green commit Jaylen Smith.

Winton Woods (OH) linebacker Bam Booker is off to a strong start in his fall season as he recorded his second defensive touchdown in his first three games. His second touchdown came on a five-yard fumble recovery that helped break the tie in last week's win over West Clermont. Winton Woods takes on Milford (OH) on Saturday at 6 P.M. as they'll look to start 4-0. The outside linebacker pledge is one of two reinforcements outside for the defense, joining St. Frances JACK linebacker Terrance Butler. Maryland has a stout inside linebacker in the fold in Gereme Spraggins, but Booker has shown he can be disruptive and impactful in the early stretch.

While the vast majority of Maryland’s commits await their spring seasons, Virginia wide receiver Tai Felton gained clarity on Thursday when the VHSL approved a ‘championships + 1’ format as football is scheduled to begin practice on February 4. Defensive tackle Marcus Bradley became the first commit to switch to an early enrollee and Felton is leaving the door open for the same. Felton has taken additional classes this semester in case he and his family make the decision to enroll midyear.

“Just seeing how COVID works out and if we actually have a season this spring because right now, it’s kind of up in the air,” Felton told All Terrapins last week. “They say we are, they say we aren’t so just seeing what happens with that and just doing what’s best for me and my family.”

Related: Impact on the extension of the dead period to January 1

Get the latest Maryland news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our All Terrapins page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow @SIAllTerrapins on Twitter