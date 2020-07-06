AllTerrapins
Priority DeMatha Linebacker Sets Commitment Date

AhmedGhafir

Days after one top linebacker target is set to commit, Maryland fans will hope for good news from another local priority. DeMatha (MD) linebacker Greg Penn announced on Monday evening that he is set to commit on Sunday, July 12.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker announced his final six of Alabama, LSU, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M back on April 8 as Penn hoped to venture out to more schools. Penn did make it down to South Carolina last fall with Gamecocks running back Marshawn Lloyd as linebacker coach Rod Wilson stays in hot pursuit.

LSU leaned on Zoom throughout quarantine as Penn hoped to make his way down to Baton Rouge for an closer in-person feel with the coaching staff, though the indefinite dead period put a halt to those plans as both sides worked through it. Penn made his way to LSU last fall to take in the home win against Florida as he recapped the visit with our LSU affiliate.

"That atmosphere was crazy, I was there with my dad and it was a great game," Penn said. "I got to talk to coach O a little bit after the game and he said he really likes my game. He feels I'm the type of linebacker they're looking for, a guy that can move sideline to sideline. He says the game is changing, it's more about speed and being able to move and he feels I can come in and compete at the highest level," Penn told LSUCountry.

No school has familiarized themselves more in his recruitment than the hometown Terps, though. The all-out pursuit from the Maryland staff starts with running backs coach Elijah Brooks as the former DeMatha head coach gives Penn plenty of familiarity with the program. Those relationships have largely kept Maryland in the top group as Penn has been a consistent undoubted top target for Maryland. Maryland would love to pair the elite local linebacker inside with Maryland native and top juco linebacker Gereme Spraggins.

Maryland holds 16 commitments in the 2021 cycle, headlined by a near-exclusive DMV commit list.

