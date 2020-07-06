AllTerrapins
St. Frances Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson Sets Commitment Time

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances Academy outside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is set to commit on Wednesday at 2 PM among his top five of Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Maryland.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound soft-spoken prospect has kept his recruitment to himself throughout the cycle, a big reason why there remains large uncertainty as to where the consensus four-star will wind up. Dumas-Johnson did take in a pair of visits to both Florida and Maryland prior to the indefinite dead period.

Maryland is the most familiar school in his recruitment after visiting several times since the beginning of his junior season. A large group from St. Frances made their way to College Park last fall for the Terps’ big non-conference win over Syracuse as the team returned earlier this winter for a team visit. Maryland also has three commitments this cycle out of the Baltimore powerhouse in tight end Joey Bearns, defensive end Zion Shockley and JACK linebacker Terrance Butler.

His last visit came in Gainesville, however, as he made his first trip to see the Gators with his teammate, four-star cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. The elite St. Frances cornerback remains committed to Florida as the intrigue of the duo pairing up in SEC country looms large.

Though he has yet to visit, Auburn and Georgia have also drawn buzz since announcing his commitment date. Meanwhile, Tennessee signed defensive lineman Dominic Bailey last cycle and have a pair of commitments from St. Frances in the 2021 class in linebacker Aaron Willis and defensive tackle Katron Evans.

The Terps will hope to add a fourth commitment on Wednesday from an undoubted take this cycle. The stout open-field tackler has ideal size as an outside linebacker and has great change of direction and speed to consistently position himself around the play. His skillset is a big reason why lead recruiter Joker Phillips and outside linebacker coach Brawley Evans would love to pair him with top juco inside linebacker Gereme Spraggins.

rtdasilva3
rtdasilva3

How you feeling about this AG?

