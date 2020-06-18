Maryland In Early on Another Archbishop Spalding Defender

Maryland kicked off their 2021 recruiting class when Archbishop Spalding (Md.) defensive back Jayon Venerable gave his verbal to head coach Mike Locksley last summer. The Terps got involved with a second prospect out of the MIAA school when rising junior Kellan Wyatt added his first power five offer a year ago today to become the first power five school to join the mix.

Syracuse joined the mix in January, while Buffalo became offer number five on Monday for the 6-foot-2 outside linebacker. But as Wyatt looks to assert himself in a talented Cavaliers defense alongside senior safety Zakee Wheatley and Venerable, he’s taken note of the talent to come through before him.

“I’ve always came in looking up to guys like Jayon, Zakee and [Virginia defensive tackle] Jahmeer (Carter) because their work ethic is crazy insane and they always want to do more and more. those are people I always look up to and try to learn what I can to be the best player,” Wyatt told All Terrapins. “I want to show people that I’m more mature as a player and I can be the leader on the team like Jayon and Zakee.”

Wyatt had experience at linebacker heading into his freshman season as the former strong safety acclimated himself to the high school pace, but he remembers the day the position switch became permanent. “I remember our first day in the gym, we were all with our position groups. My defensive coordinator pulled me aside and said, ‘nope, you’re going to be a linebacker.’ So since then, it’s formed me as a player.”

Wyatt takes pride in the discipline that he believes separates himself from the competition and it’s a big reason why he’s enjoyed the recruiting process so early in his high school career.

“It means a lot. It’s crazy how time flies, freshman year still feels like last year.”

Wyatt hasn’t had a chance to venture too many schools, but he has acquainted himself with the Terps. To no surprise, Venerable is already in his ear about the local program. “He’s trying to get me on board immediately,” he joked.

Wyatt has trekked through College Park for practices, while he also made his way to campus for a game last fall as the Terps had a chance to leave their impression. “I’m really familiar with Maryland. My coach would take me, Jayon and Zakee before he committed up to Maryland just to say what’s up to (head) coach [Mike] Locksley, (defensive line) coach [Brian] Williams. Connections, we’re still building that relationship to get to know each other more as a coach and a player.”