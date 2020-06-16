2022 DeMatha Running Back: "It Looks Like The Future Is Bright For Maryland.”

DeMatha sophomore running back Kevin Winston Jr.shined in a limited offensive role as a sophomore as the Stags leaned on veterans Marshawn Lloyd and Sieh Bangura. With Lloyd now off to South Carolina, Winston will get his chance to showcase his offensive skillset along Bangura heading into 2020. For Winston, leaning on the experience from his older teammates has helped him prepare.

“I just learned all the wrong and right things to do when running the ball due to me being able to watch them make good plays and make mistakes so I was able to see what I should do and what I shouldn’t do when I have the ball in my hands,” Winston told All Terrapins. “I am just making sure that I am well prepared not only physically but mentally. I am trying to make sure that my body is well trained enough to play a lot of plays on both sides of the ball and be effective on both sides as well.”

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound running back showed his shiftiness and agility, but proving he’s more than a speed back gives him a chip on his shoulder. “I want to show people that I have good breakaway speed and that I am not often tackled by the first person. I also want to show that I am a good pass blocker.”

The 2022 product enters the season as a known commodity, though, as South Carolina became the ninth school to offer over the weekend to join Boston College, Maryland, UMass, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Tennessee. “It feels great going through the process, I am enjoying it right now. I am also thankful for it all as well.”

Winston took in Happy Valley for a 7-on-7 tournament, while his first trip to Syracuse came last year. The Orange were the second team to join the mix as Winston recalls his first impressions. “I liked Syracuse a lot, the campus was very nice and the coaches were very cool.”

It was Maryland, though, that became the first school to offer last May as Winston has made his way to campus for both a campus visit and 7-on-7 tournament, and home team earned high praise. “I like Maryland a lot, I like Coach Locksley a lot as well. And with having an idea of the future of Maryland and how it will possibly look, it looks like it’s going to be great. They are making new buildings on the campus and expanding/upgrading their facilities. Also, the way they have been recruiting, it looks like the future is bright for Maryland.”