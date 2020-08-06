Maryland's Newest Pledge: "Everything There is Perfect for Me"

Maryland landed Hazelwood Central (MO) offensive tackle Kyle Long today to give the Terps their first offensive lineman in the 2021 cycle. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound lineman had been building a steady relationship with offensive line coach John Reagan for weeks before receiving his official offer on Saturday.

“It was pretty exciting,” Long told All Terrapins. “They’re just saying they really like me and we’ve been building a relationship since then. I think the relationship there is pretty good.” Long had yet to receive an offer from Maryland before last weekend but the gradual interest in the Missouri tackle prospect gave him an inclination that good news was coming. “We haven’t been talking the whole summer, maybe like half the summer or so. I didn’t expect it [on Saturday] but I was expecting it to come. I talked with coach Reagan on Saturday and he told me I just have to have coach Locksley on the phone for everything.”

That call with Locksley was the final piece to the flip as Long admitted it wasn’t a tough decision despite not visiting campus.

“We were actually looking at the campus online and everything. It just seems like it’s the perfect fit for me. It makes total sense for what I want to do and it’s also about education. The education part there is way better for me at Maryland.” The plan set in place by Reagan helped reassure Long he was making the right decision. “Like I said, when we asked him what the plan was for me, he told me that he wanted me to be the best player I can be, best person I can be, husband, father. Made me feel good about it.”

The news today gives Maryland more size in the trenches as Locksley and company look to bolster the units, but for Long, he feels at peace with his decision.

“I think Maryland is a perfect fit for me. Everything there is perfect for me.”