First Commit of 2022 Class in for Terps



The first commit of the 2022 class is in for Maryland.

Camden (NJ) wide receiver Amari Clark has announced his commitment to Maryland. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete held verbal offers from Baylor, Boston College, Florida, Penn State, Texas A & M and Virginia Tech among others. The Terps joined the mix in May of 2019 as the connection with cornerbacks coach Henry Baker helped the Terps stay atop the list.

“I want to thank god for giving me the opportunity to be in this position and to make the right decision🙏🏾Thank you to my family friends and everybody that helped me grow into a young man!! Mom I promise I got you❤️IM 100% committed,” Clark wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

“Maryland is a home for me and the place to grow more,” Clark told All Terrapins. New cornerbacks coach Henry Baker led his recruitment. “Me and coach Baker relationship is tight and hope it get tight as we move on.” Clark tells All Terrapins that he was slated to commit on Thursday’s while he breaks down what made him pull the trigger.

“The coaching staff the the campus it’s a lot honestly when I took the visit down there last year they treated me like I was one of their players and I liked that.”

Clark suited up at Woodrow Wilson (NJ) High School last season, same school as defensive end Fadil Diggs who was a top Maryland target. Maryland also added a pair from New Jersey last cycle in cornerback Tarheeb Still and wide receiver Nick DeGennaro.