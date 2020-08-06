Maryland has turned their attention to the offensive line this cycle and extended a new offer on August 1, the first day schools are allowed to send official offers. After showing interest for weeks, offensive line coach John Reagan extended a new offer to set Maryland up for their first flip and offensive tackle in the 2021 cycle.

Hazelwood Central (MO) offensive tackle Kyle Long announced his commitment to Maryland today, flipping from Central Michigan, as the Terps have secured their first offensive lineman this cycle. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound lineman had drawn interest from the staff over the course of the summer despite no verbal offer, according to Long. That changed on Saturday when offensive line coach John Reagan connected with the Missouri prospect to give him the good news.

Hazelwood held verbal offers from Eastern Illinois and Murray State while Maryland and Central Michigan were the lone two schools to extend official offers on Saturday. Long, who told All Terrapins over the weekend he’s up to 308 pounds, was a key part along the Hawks’ offensive line as a junior as Hazelwood Central completed a 7-2 regular season before falling to Hazelwood West 20-14 in the first round of the playoffs. Long was selected a first team All-Conference selection as a junior

"I like the challenge of not letting anyone touch the quarterback," Long told All Terrapins over the weekend. "Last year, the left side of our line didn’t let up a sack."

Maryland is now up to 19 commitments in the 2021 class and their eighth commitment on the offensive side of the ball. With Long in the fold, Maryland now has the fourth best class in the Big Ten according to the 247Sports composite team rankings and sits 18 nationally. More good news could be coming for Maryland's recruiting efforts.

