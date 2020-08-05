Cornerback De'Jahn Warren Breaks Down Top Three, Evaluation Process Through Abnormal Cycle

Lackawanna (PA) De’Jahn Warren remains among the most coveted prospects in junior college in his class and took a big step in his recruitment on Sunday evening. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback trimmed his top seven from a month ago into a top three as Georgia, Maryland and Penn State made the cut. “It was definitely a tough decision,” Warren told All Terrapins. “A lot of thought and sleepless nights went into it.”

The Nittany Lions are the lone school to host Warren in his recruitment as cornerbacks coach Terry Smith, head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lion staff go all out for their top defensive target. His lone visit to Happy Valley came back in January when Penn State formally joined the mix, but Warren feels comfortable with what he knows about his top three suitors.

“As of right now, I already know everything I need to know about these three because even though I haven’t been there, I know people that play there so I do have a little bit of insight. I feel like I know enough.”

Maryland has continued their pursuit from the entire coaching staff, but the connection between Warren and cornerbacks coach Henry Baker helped the hometown team ascend on his leaderboard. “We have a great relationship, to be honest. That’s how they made their way into my top three because we built that relationship. And everything they are telling me is very true. It’s been a lot of the staff, and it is home. There’s nothing wrong with putting on for your home state.”

Warren has yet to ever tour Georgia’s campus as the Bulldogs staff has paved the way virtually so far this cycle. The defensive pedigree from the Bulldogs continues to stand out as he and defensive backs coach Charlton Warren build on a strong relationship.

“Aside of the relationships with the coaches, I like the way they play. On the field, they play like they are having fun, they play with swag. They get to be themselves and express themselves as well as the defensive scheme. They did have the best defense the last two years and I like their roster situation as well. They have three cornerbacks that will be going to the league so they’ll be gone by the time I’m there if I do go there. It’s all of that rolled up into one.”

Warren acknowledges the grim outlook for fall sports has complicated the viability for in-season visits. He has a tentative official scheduled for September 26 to Penn State along with official visits to Tennessee and Georgia the first two weekends of December, but if he can’t make visits himself, he knows how he will tackle the abnormal evaluation process.

“At that point, it’s really going to have to go off relationships because if I’m not there I can’t experience certain things. If it does come to the point where I can’t go to the schools, I’ll be on the phone with a lot of players to see how it is and get a feel for things even though I’m not there. Coaches will talk from their point of view, players will give you their point of view so I would like to hear that moreso than the coaches point of view.”

Warren is still on track to make a commitment on December 14, but he won't get the chance to make that decision following his second season of juco football. The NJCAA has moved the junior college season to spring, but with Warren eligible to enroll in college in January, he will have three seasons of eligibility. “My grades are great, they’re in shape. I just have to get through the semester and then I’ll be straight.”

Get the latest Maryland news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our All Terrapins page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @SIAllTerrapins on Twitter