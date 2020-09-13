SI.com
AllTerrapins
Maryland Misses on International Guard Target

AhmedGhafir

Maryland’s search for a guard in the 2021 class continues as their international target came off the board in the early hours on Sunday.

New Zealand shooting guard Taine Murray announced his commitment to Virginia over Maryland and Stanford, his two finalists. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is set to play for the New Zealand Breakers this season but will not accept money in order to retain his NCAA eligibility.

Head coach Mark Turgeon still holds a three-man class in the 2021 cycle as Wisconsin forward James Graham became the latest to join shooting guard Ike Cornish and forward Julian Reese. With one scholarship remaining on the 2021-22 roster as it stands, Maryland will look to scour the open market to find a replacement target.

Maryland has an offer out to West Oaks Academy (FL) combo guard Wesley Cardet who has kept in touch with the staff through quarantine. ““We had a Zoom call and they showed me how I’d fit in,” Cardet told All Terrapins earlier this month. “Showed me videos of guards from previous years and how they played on the team, how they run the team and how they help the team win. They showed me plays and skits of how they’re effective on the offensive end, showing how guards play on defense.”

Cardet added he is in no rush to make a commitment, which gives Turgeon and the staff time to close out on the next potential target. In the meantime, the staff will work with Ayala and the pair of freshmen guards as they get ready for preparation ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Related: Mark Turgeon on Chol, Importance of Ayala and Commitment to Social Justice

