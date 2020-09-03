SI.com
AllTerrapins
Combo Guard Wesley Cardet in No Rush for Commitment

AhmedGhafir

Head coach Mark Turgeon has a trio of commits in Julian Reese, Ike Cornish and James Graham as they look for a guard to round out the haul. Maryland extended an offer to West Oaks (FL) combo guard Wesley Cardet back in May as assistant DeAndre Haynes spearheads his recruitment.

“I would say they’ve been in contact with me about two weeks but we still talk over text,” Cardet told All Terrapins. “We had a Zoom call and they showed me how I’d fit in. Showed me videos of guards from previous years and how they played on the team, how they run the team and how they help the team win. They showed me plays and skits of how they’re effective on the offensive end, showing how guards play on defense.”

His ability to play both on and off the ball gives him versatility in the backcourt, but Cardet has an early idea of how he fits in at the next level. “I feel like my playing style is more for up-tempo.” As schools utilize Zoom to convey Cardet’s fit in their system, the 6-foot-6 guard isn’t rushing the recruitment process as new schools jump into the mix. Alabama, Florida, Iowa State, Miami and St. John’s represent a handful of Cardet’s sixteen offers as patience helps him take the next step.

“Just taking it all in right now so everybody can show me how I fit in.” Illinois became the latest school to extend an offer on Monday as Cardet is familiar with the Illini. “I’m a little familiar with them. I know [assistant] coach Orlando [Antigua], the player Andres [Feliz] because he used to play on my AAU team, Team Breakdown, a while back. I know a little bit.”

Cardet is shying away from a timeline for a decision as he added “a lot of schools have been consistent.”

“I’ll leave that up to my coaches for right now,” he told All Terrapins. Until visits resume, he’s taking advantage of Zoom meetings with coaches to help separate his suitors. “It’s definitely helpful for the fact I can’t take any visits. It’s helpful for me to get information to the school and as much information as I can find right now.”

On the court, Cardet is ensuring he is doing everything possible for a smooth transition into West Oaks. After averaging 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as a sophomore, Cardet is working to transition into a leader as an upperclassman. “Kind of assuming the leadership role. Helping the guys, younger guys, helping everybody go hard and pushing everyone to be the best they can be.” The goal?

“Be a better player, better leader and to help this team become the number one player in the country. I feel like I developed a lot of ways—ball handling, shooting, passing. I feel like I developed a lot from last year, it’s going to be a great year.”

