Maryland Extends Offer to Big Ten Commit

AhmedGhafir

The search for offensive linemen continues for Maryland as they expanded their recruiting board with another offer on Wednesday evening. Clearwater Academy International (FL) offensive tackle Albert Reese reported his offer as the 6-foot-7, 295-pound continues to garner attention on the recruiting trail with his athleticism.

Maryland is the third school to offer Reese since June, joining Oklahoma State and Ole Miss in the race despite his Rutgers verbal, but as the staff searches for tackles in the 2021 cycle, they’ll hope to build off their early interest with his teammate. 6-foot-8, 310-pound lineman Bruno Zandamela, the starting tackle opposite of Reese at Clearwater Academy International, added an offer from Maryland at the end of May to give themselves more familiarity in the Sunshine State. The staff also pursued West Virginia signee Akheem Mesidor in the 2020 cycle to give them a foothold at the school, but with the attention shifting to the offensive side of the trenches, the athletic duo out of Florida gives the staff two more targets.

Reese committed to Rutgers back on May 25 after the Scarlet Knights’ all-out pursuit during the dead period established a strong relationship despite never visiting. Rutgers had familiarity to lean on in their pursuit of Reese as new head coach Greg Schiano added his teammate, defensive end Wesley Bailey, to the 2020 class.

Reese serves as one of three commitments along the offensive line for Rutgers, while Maryland expands their search for athletic tackles to close out the 2021 cycle. Maryland does not hold a commitment along the offensive line, though top center target Michael Myslinski is closing in on a decision.

