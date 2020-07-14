After Final Round of Visits, Myslinski Enters Decision Mode

The chase for Bishop Kenny (FL) center Michael Myslinski is drawing to the close after the coveted lineman took his last round of visits over the weekend. After taking in guided tours at Duke, Florida State, Maryland and Texas, Myslinski made his way to Iowa, Michigan State and Missouri as he got a closer look at each.

The Tigers joined the mix following a June 10 offer and an initial Zoom meeting gave him a close enough look for Myslinski to follow through with a visit of his own. “I enjoyed it. Missouri is definitely a Midwestern feel, the coaches are awesome so they had a nice plan for me. I went around, Facetimed them and they explained everything to me. it’s a really cool college town,” Myslinski told All Terrapins. Next on the docket was Iowa, where the reputation for sending offensive linemen to the NFL has stood out from the outset.

“I liked Iowa a lot. I met with (offensive lineman) Connor Colby, he’s committed, so we walked around the campus. It’s a nice quant city, walked around, it was good though. Got to meet him and talk for a while, get to know each other. We’ve been communicating over Twitter and stuff and we just talked ever since Iowa offered me. I just kind of got to know him better from the recruiting world and he’s from Cedar Rapids, so it’s about 20 minutes away from me.”

The new Michigan State staff has been relentless on the trail working to familiarize their out-of-state targets with the revamped program, which was enough for Myslinski to wrap up his third day of visits in East Lansing. “I went to Michigan State, beautiful campus. Everything is close together, the dorms are right next to the football facility. I walked around the stadium from the outside, but it was a good time and I think it definitely helped me out to narrow down my options.”

Now, the coveted 6-foot-2, 285-pound Florida prospect goes into evaluation mode as he eyes a decision in the coming weeks. “I think that’s definitely it. I think this definitely helped me a lot to narrow my options, for sure. I’ll probably have it down to five schools in my mind, then in the next two or three weeks or so—however long it takes—make a decision.”

Maryland has prioritized Myslinski since the beginning of the recruiting cycle and with a dire need at center to find the successor to senior Johnny Jordan, the staff is hoping to capitalize on the strength of their relationships as they stay in constant contact.

“They reached out [on Sunday], just checking in with me to see how I’m doing, nothing crazy. They’re always communicating with me, whether it’s coach [George] Helow or coach [Mike] Locks. Maryland is definitely one of my top options; if I go with a top two, they’re going to be in that, I think, just because they’ve been really straight-forward. They were one of the first Power Five schools to offer me and I know they need a center coming up after this year and it’s a great opportunity for me to go there and play early.”

There’s no doubt Myslinski is grateful to have taken advantage of seven self-guided tours in light of the NCAA-imposed dead period, giving him a chance to evaluate each suitor in person. Between months worth of Zoom meetings complimented by his visits with his family, Myslinski has all the information he needs.

“If they have anything they want to tell me, I’m definitely open to hear it. From an information standpoint, I have all the info I need so I believe it’s up to me now. I think I got all my questions answered and do my due diligence, trust my gut and check off all my questions. Hopefully it’ll lead me to my answer.”