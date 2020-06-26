Top Target Set to Tour Campus This Weekend

The NCAA announced the extension of the dead period until August 31, but one top Maryland target will make his way to campus on Friday.

Bishop Kenny (FL) center Michael Myslinski and his family will fly into DC on Friday as he checks out campus for the first time. He won’t be able to meet the coaching staff, of course, but a Facetime-led visit with the coaching staff while on campus will help maximize his visit. Myslinski will stay overnight in College Park as the Terps will get their fair chance for their top target. Maryland was one of many schools to make their pitch via Zoom during the dead period as the deep relationships in College Park keep Maryland in the mix.

“They did a great job. I talked to the academic people, I talked to the whole offensive coaching staff, I’ve already talked to them a lot,” Myslinski told All Terrapins earlier this month. “I’ve talked to their strength coach. They’ve shown me how they run their program for strength and conditioning program. I know how they do the program, I really like it and I like where it’s going. I know coach [George] Helow really well, I love [John] Reagan, [head] coach [Mike] Locksley, just a really great program. I really like them.”

Duke is up next for Myslinski as he and his family will head down to Durham, North Carolina following the Maryland visit and they’ll stay through the weekend. Myslinski is also slated to visit Iowa, Michigan State and Missouri between July 10 and July 13 as he looks to do his own research on schools. Myslinski also visited Florida State earlier this month, adding “it’s a nice campus, beautiful. I didn’t realize how big the stadium was.”

The ensuing weeks will help the top target inch closer to a decision with a timeframe in mind.

“I see a commitment date in the end of July, if not mid. As much as I want to be done with it and just focus on my senior year, I want to do it the right way. I’ve been researching so much. I want to feel comfortable, but I also want to be done with it.”