Florida Center Michael Myslinski Eyeing Summer Visits

Bishop Kenny (Fl.) center Michael Myslinski has solidified himself among the most coveted centers in the country as schools jockey for position. As the Florida lineman sifts through his growing offer list, Myslinski is centering his efforts on solidifying his summer plans.

“I’m trying to get together a top schools list. I’m not sure if I’ll release it, but I’m trying to narrow it down,” Myslinski told All Terrapins. “I’m a little overwhelmed. It’s a good position to be in, definitely a very hard position and I never thought it’d be this hard.” As each school makes their own pitch for the program and university, the 6-foot-2 center does his due diligence on his suitors.

“I just want to make sure they have my major. It’s not the biggest deal breaker, I’m still trying to figure out whether I want to go the science route, but I think that’s important. I’ve done at least nine virtual visits, I don’t think I leave my Zoom meeting app. I’ve seen about every much of campus on Zoom tours so there’s not much else they can do, but the last thing they say is whether there’s anything they can do? I say ‘can you fly me up?’ I’ve seen it all that I can.”

Missouri was the latest school to jump into the mix last Wednesday as the Tigers charge into the mix. “I did a Zoom meeting [on Tuesday] with the Missouri staff. Beautiful campus, facilities look great, coaches seem great so I think they’re going to be one of my top schools as well.”

Meanwhile, Arkansas jumped into the mix as a familiar face. “Coach Sam Pittman at Arkansas, coach Brad Davis, they have a really good program there that they’re going to build up.” The connections that his father, Tom Myslinski, has from his career in the NFL and coaching ranks has provided Michael with countless connections as he delves into the recruiting world. New Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman worked with Myslinski’s father back in 2011 at North Carolina when Pittman served as the offensive line coach. “It’s just kind of funny how it turns out. I was a little kid when he worked with my dad and now, he’s recruiting me. It’s kind of cool.”

Maryland director of recruiting Marcus Berry also served on the Tar Heels’ staff back in 2011, giving the Terps another connection to the Myslinski family while the relationship between inside linebackers coach George Helow and Myslinski leads the charge. Maryland has early playing time available with starting center Johnny Jordan entering his final season with the program and the deep relationships in College Park has kept them squarely in the fight.

“They did a great job. I talked to the academic people, I talked to the whole offensive coaching staff, I’ve already talked to them a lot. I’ve talked to their strength coach. They’ve shown me how they run their program for strength and conditioning program. I know how they do the program, I really like it and I like where it’s going. I know coach [George] Helow really well, I love [John] Reagan, [head] coach [Mike] Locksley, just a really great program. I really like them.”

As schools continue to build the depth to their relationships, Myslinski has an idea of where schools sit on his leaderboard. “There’s definitely a handful that would make the cut, a couple I’m not sure yet and trying to feel them out. I’m going to start going to places myself without meeting the coaches since we can’t do that. I think it’s fair. I need to see campus in general because it could change everything because it can help me see whether I like the school or I say ‘I don’t see myself going here.’ I think that’s important.”

The first trip came last week when Myslinski made his way to Tallahassee to check out the in-state Seminoles. “It’s a nice campus, beautiful. I didn’t realize how big the stadium was.” He’s planning to do the same with several more. “I’m going to go to Texas, Maryland, Michigan State, Iowa, I think Missouri. Those are all the ones I have planned out right now, I don’t have a date.

As he takes the ensuing weeks to check out each school in-person, Myslinski is ready for the next step in his recruitment. “I see a commitment date in the end of July, if not mid. As much as I want to be done with it and just focus on my senior year, I want to do it the right way. I’ve been researching so much. I want to feel comfortable, but I also want to be done with it.”