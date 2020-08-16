SI.com
AllTerrapins
Running Back Roman Hemby Commits to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

Maryland has landed their third running back in the 2021 cycle.

John Carroll (MD) running back Roman Hemby announced his commitment to Maryland this afternoon as the 6-foot, 195-pound prospect celebrated his birthday. Hemby opted for the Terps over a final six that included Appalachian State, Duke, NC State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Hemby joins Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton in the 2021 class as running backs coach Elijah Brooks hit on his local crop of targets. Hemby helps round out Maryland’s running back room heading into 2021 as the Terps hold just a pair of scholarship running backs on the roster in Peny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs.

The John Carroll product first garnered interest from Maryland during his sophomore season when offensive line coach John Reagan stopped by the school during the evaluation period. That longtime interest helped position Maryland in the top echelon throughout his growing list of suitors.

“That’s what I told Maryland—I love the school, stuff like that. If I had to choose, they’re still very high. I don’t really have a list, but they’re definitely in consideration ever since the first time [offensive line coach John] Reagan came to my school my sophomore year,” he told All Terrapins in May.

Hemby had made his way to campus in the year prior to his February 24 offer as he gained insight in the local program, but the prolonged dead period meant Hemby’s visit to College Park during the first weekend of March was his final visit as an uncommitted recruit. As Hemby held academics in the forefront of his evaluation process, the Terps fended off Duke and Vanderbilt to add commitment number 20.

Hemby posted over 1,400 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. He becomes the eleventh commitment from the state of Maryland and fourteenth from the DMV.

Recruiting

