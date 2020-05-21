John Carroll (Md.) running back Roman Hemby wasn’t able to venture out to too many of his suitors this offseason, but a trip with his family to Maryland back in March helped solidify their standing following the late February offer. On Friday, the Terps added their second running back in the class when St. John’s running back Colby McDonald announced his pledge.

Maryland, meanwhile, joins Indiana, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia as among the schools most frequently in contact even following the commitment, Hemby told AllTerrapins. The two sides have spoken since Friday’s news as they have an upcoming Zoom meeting scheduled.

“They said if it happens that I want to go there, they’d still take me,” Hemby told AllTerrapins. But with the running back room more crowded, the 6-foot, 195-pound athlete is keeping an eye on all of his suitors. Hemby connected with running backs coach Elijah Brooks following Friday’s news and maintained he’s keeping his options open.

“Getting to see everything, weigh my options. That’s what I told Maryland—I love the school, stuff like that. If I had to choose, they’re still very high. I don’t really have a list, but they’re definitely in consideration ever since the first time [offensive line coach John] Reagan came to my school my sophomore year.”

Meanwhile, Hemby’s out-of-state suitors have turned to Zoom to familiarize he and his family with their programs. Hemby will have a Zoom call with Vanderbilt as the Commodores maintain their interest, while the Terps will reconnect as well.

“They’re showing a lot of interest. I do some Zoom calls with them. I have a call with their offensive coordinator coach [Todd] Fitch to chop up some film pretty soon. I actually have one with coach Brooks coming up, as well. [Brooks] said we’re going to chop up some film, watch how I can be like some of the guys they’ve had.

As Hemby navigates through the abnormal recruiting cycle, he’s keeping an open mind when it comes to a commitment. Hemby told AllTerrapins he does not have a set time, but instead, is utilizing Zoom to get to know all schools.

“Kind of building with coaches that way, they get a good feel for me, I get a good feel for them and then I get to learn how I benefit in their offenses. Stuff I would’ve been able to get on a natural visit that has to be done in an alternate way now.”