Defensive Tackle Tommy Akingbesote Commits to Maryland
AhmedGhafir
The defensive line haul has taken yet another step forward.
Fast-rising Flowers (Md.) defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote announced his commitment to Maryland, choosing the Terps over offers from Boston College, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Virginia Tech among others.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior lineman joins the class with tremendous upside. After playing just one year of football, the former basketball player turned the heads of college coaches with the athleticism that complimented his size.
Akingbesote, who transferred from DeMatha as an underclassman, added his offer from Maryland back on March 9, just a day after his first unofficial to campus. Running backs coach Elijah Brooks and defensive line coach Brian Williams became the third power five program to join the race, but it was their persistence and consistency that sealed the deal.
"What triggered my decision was my relationships with the coach Brooks and coach Williams and [head] coach [Mike] Locksley, academics and also being able to have a chance to showcase my talent early," Akingbesote told AllTerrapins about his decision. Another thing is throughout my whole recruiting process they continued to show that I am a high priority to their program so is what triggers everything"
“I feel comfortable, I feel me around them. I just have a real good relationship with coach [Elijah] Brooks and coach [Brian] Williams,” Akinbesote told AllTerrapins in an interview prior to his decision. “We’ve gotten on the phone and talked about football, life, so it’s been good.”
Days after naming the Terps the favorite, his commitment helps stockpile more high-end local talent along the defensive line as Akingbesote joins St. John’s (DC) Taizse Johnson and Quince Orchard (Md.) Marcus Bradley in the interior.
“I don’t think anyone in college football could block all three of us, so that appeals to me,” Akingbesote added.
With the interior line set for Maryland, he joins Demeioun Robinson and St. Frances (Md.) Zion Shockley along the outside as the 2021 haul could be the difference-maker for Maryland in the trenches. Maryland will hope for more good news from another local pass-rusher after Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll announced a top three on Monday of Duke, Maryland and Virginia Tech.
Maryland Commits in 2021 Class
Quince Orchard DE Demeioun Robinson
Quince Orchard DT Marcus Bradley
Flowers DT Tommy Akingbesote
St. John’s DT Taizse Johnson
St. Frances DE Zion Shockley
St. John’s RB Antwain Littleton
Hutchinson ILB Gereme Spraggins
Lakeland TE CJ Dippre
McDonogh CB Dante Trader
Stone Bridge WR Tai Felton
Archbishop Spalding ATH Jayon Venerable
Venice TE Weston Wolff
Flowers TE Leron Husbands
St. John’s RB Colby McDonald
St. Frances TE Joseph Bearns