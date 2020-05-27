The defensive line haul has taken yet another step forward.

Fast-rising Flowers (Md.) defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote announced his commitment to Maryland, choosing the Terps over offers from Boston College, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Virginia Tech among others.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound interior lineman joins the class with tremendous upside. After playing just one year of football, the former basketball player turned the heads of college coaches with the athleticism that complimented his size.

Akingbesote, who transferred from DeMatha as an underclassman, added his offer from Maryland back on March 9, just a day after his first unofficial to campus. Running backs coach Elijah Brooks and defensive line coach Brian Williams became the third power five program to join the race, but it was their persistence and consistency that sealed the deal.

"What triggered my decision was my relationships with the coach Brooks and coach Williams and [head] coach [Mike] Locksley, academics and also being able to have a chance to showcase my talent early," Akingbesote told AllTerrapins about his decision. Another thing is throughout my whole recruiting process they continued to show that I am a high priority to their program so is what triggers everything"

“I feel comfortable, I feel me around them. I just have a real good relationship with coach [Elijah] Brooks and coach [Brian] Williams,” Akinbesote told AllTerrapins in an interview prior to his decision. “We’ve gotten on the phone and talked about football, life, so it’s been good.”

Days after naming the Terps the favorite, his commitment helps stockpile more high-end local talent along the defensive line as Akingbesote joins St. John’s (DC) Taizse Johnson and Quince Orchard (Md.) Marcus Bradley in the interior.

“I don’t think anyone in college football could block all three of us, so that appeals to me,” Akingbesote added.

With the interior line set for Maryland, he joins Demeioun Robinson and St. Frances (Md.) Zion Shockley along the outside as the 2021 haul could be the difference-maker for Maryland in the trenches. Maryland will hope for more good news from another local pass-rusher after Gilman defensive end Mattheus Carroll announced a top three on Monday of Duke, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Maryland Commits in 2021 Class

Quince Orchard DE Demeioun Robinson

Quince Orchard DT Marcus Bradley

Flowers DT Tommy Akingbesote

St. John’s DT Taizse Johnson

St. Frances DE Zion Shockley

St. John’s RB Antwain Littleton

Hutchinson ILB Gereme Spraggins

Lakeland TE CJ Dippre

McDonogh CB Dante Trader

Stone Bridge WR Tai Felton

Archbishop Spalding ATH Jayon Venerable

Venice TE Weston Wolff

Flowers TE Leron Husbands

St. John’s RB Colby McDonald

St. Frances TE Joseph Bearns